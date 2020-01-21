Kelly Ripa reveals that she has stopped drinking since Ryan Seacrest co-hosted

Kelly Ripa revealed that she stopped drinking alcohol.

In the Monday episode with Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 49-year-old presenter of the talk show about quitting drinking opened while talking about the fall in wine sales in 2019. She joked with her co-host Ryan Seacrest, who since the scrapping of wine, its consumption must have caused the sudden decline.

“They say Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” Ripa said. “Now I believe that this is because I stopped drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market. “

She continued: “I am not saying that I have driven people [from drinking alcohol], I am saying that I have stopped buying wine and there is a … dip.”

Although the presenter of the talk show did not say why she stopped drinking, she indicated that the choice came around the time Seacrest became her co-host in 2017, after Michale Strahan left the show.

“I started the show and she stopped drinking. What does that tell you? ‘Seacrest joked.

She responded with: “Exactly. … It is awesome.”

Although she did not specify why she chose sobriety, Ripa had previously spoken about the regulated diet that she is following, which helps her stay in top form.

“It has changed my life, it has changed the whole way I think about food,” Ripa said in 2015 about her high-alkaline diet, which focuses on vegetables such as beets, broccoli, cucumbers, kale, kiwis and peppers and the avoid acidic foods such as yogurt, fish and sugar.

Although the talk show host seems to be robbing herself of the things she likes, she doesn’t – she finds ways to adapt the diet to her lifestyle instead.

“I like to drink coffee. I will have fish now and then. The alkaline diet is primarily a vegan diet, but I love cream in my coffee. I love a glass of wine, “Ripa PEOPLE unveiled in 2015.” So I don’t strictly adhere to it, but when I do a cleansing, it takes seven days and then I go back to my normal life. But my normal life, as I said, is not so different from the alkaline cleansing. “