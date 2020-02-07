Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest produce an ABC pilot about their working relationship

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest work together to develop a show about their relationship on the screen!

ABC Studios ordered a comedy pilot on Thursday, February 6, inspired by Ripa and Seacrest’s working relationship with Live and Kelly and Ryan, with Ripa and Seacrest as executive producers for the potential series.

The series is titled Work Wife, with the script written by The Real O’Neals co-makers Casey Johnson and David Windsor – whose work partnership also served as inspiration for the show’s pilot – with Todd Holland as director.

According to the Work Wife logline, the show tells “the story of a platonic male / female team whose professional success, personal friendship, and the ability to share deodorants make their lives work.”

“Dani and Scott play in the world of real estate and have made the leap to start their own team. Now that they feel the stress of being in charge, they have to rely more than ever on the yin-yang of their dynamics to sustain their professional and personal lives, “said a description for the pilot.

Ripa and Seacrest started organizing their morning show together in 2017, following the exit of NFL star Michael Strahan.

When she tried to release another co-host, Ripa shared with PEOPLE that she chose Seacrest because they already had a good relationship with each other.

“It had to be someone we’d all like to hang out with – and not just in front of the camera,” said the presenter of the morning talk show at the time. “Because we all hang out together when we’re not on the camera. This is important. “

She added, “He’s just so professional and friendly to everyone – and it’s not just” on the camera. ” He doesn’t turn it on and off. He is friendly backstage, and he is friendly first thing in the morning. “

In 2019, Ripa said Seacrest was one of her “very best friends” in a pinnacle for the third season of their show.

“We have that connection backstage just before the show starts where it is,” I have a story for you, “Ripa said in the clip.

“I think it’s great to come up with a show that is already successful – unless you mess it up when you arrive,” Seacrest joked.

“The great thing about this show is that it is very relaxed,” he added. “This allows us to present a show that is accessible to the public. We want them to feel like they know us, even though they have never met us. “