Kelly Osbourne couldn’t let go of it while hugging Jack’s brother after being tested negative for the corona virus – The Scottish Sun

KELLY Osbourne has shared an emotional moment when she was reunited with her favorite brother, Jack, after being tested negatively for coronavirus,

Kelly has been forced to stay away from her brother and father Ozzy Osbourne, because they have the underlying conditions, but accept all-clear on Friday.

6

Kelly and Jack shared a warm hugCredit: Instagram

“Omg omg omg I was tested and I was negative because of covid and finally I had to hug my sister,” he said.

The 35-year-old man has been exposed to the virus and his brother has been diagnosed with MS, and his father Parkinson, which means he was forced to isolate them.

“I am sadly exposed and show symptoms because my brother has MS and my father has Parkinson’s, I was asked to be tested,” he added.

At the end of March, Kelly shared a devastating message sent by Ozzy, 71, who said that his heart was broken because he could not hug her, because they kept their distance.

6

The Osbournes have socially distanced themselves from Credit: BackGrid

6

But Jack’s basic condition means that Kelly can’t spend time with him. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

6

Ozzy’s father has also been separated from KellyCredit’s daughter: Getty – Contributor

“It was really loving seeing you today. The toddler broke my heart that I couldn’t give you kisses and hugs,” the Black Sabbath frontman had sent to his daughter.

He also shared pictures at his parents’ house when the family kept their distance and put on masks.

Kelly wrote: “Today is the first time I’ve seen my parents in almost 3 weeks !!! Even though I can’t hug them … at this point I’ll take what I can get.”

Ozzy was hospitalized in February last year when he developed “severe upper respiratory tract infections” after catching the flu.

6

Kelly and Jack are very close Credit: Getty Images – Getty

6

The family used to star in their own reality shows Credit: Handout – Getty

He had to postpone his European No More Tours 2 tour, before canceling it completely when he suffered a fall while recovering from pneumonia.

In January, he shared his diagnosis of Parkinson’s, and admitted that he could no longer hide his health difficulties after 2019 was the most painful year of his life.

Jack shared his own diagnosis of MS in April 2016, undergoing tests after losing 60 percent of his vision in his right eye.

Kelly Osbourne hung out with Ozzy’s father and Jack’s brother as they traveled the world for Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour