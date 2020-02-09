Kelly Kelly Possible WWE Return, Latest Samoa Joe

Kelly Kelly’s possible return to WWE

Image credit: Provided via WWE.com

When Sasha Banks wasn’t released for the Royal Rumble at the last minute, WWE Kelly Kelly took over. It was one of the few times that Kelly had been on WWE television since she left, but it may not be her last time.

During the Jerry Lawler podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the future of the former women’s winner.

“I thought it was the best women’s rumble match I’ve ever seen,” said Lawler. “It was a bit NXT-heavy. But I had no problem with it because each of the NXT women shone. It wasn’t like you ever thought, “Oh, this woman shouldn’t be there.” Each of them looked like they could win this match. “

“I had the opportunity to speak to Kelly before the game for a long time. She is just great. And as far as I know, we may see more of her. It may come back every six months. “

I don’t hate Kelly Kelly, but hearing her come back is terrible at what she offers. She is in the diva era. What does it offer someone like Naomi, Ember or Liv who is not miles ahead? Another blonde to replace #WWE’s talent

– Matthew Coutts (@ MatthewCoutts4) February 9, 2020

Kelly is coming back? Vince saw this tweet and said: LET’S BOOK IT !!! 🤩 https://t.co/jejtpYW4mx

– jose (@josealmas) February 9, 2020

After Kelly Kelly left WWE, she focused on external projects like WAGS from E !. She appeared on RAW 25 and was then part of the first Royal Rumble and Evolution for women.

Kelly remained partially active in the WWE. She briefly held the 24/7 championship at RAW Reunion and worked on the latest rumble.

At the latest on Samoa Joe

After Andrade’s suspension, there were rumors that further violations of the wellness policy were named. Nothing has appeared so far, but Samoa Joe’s name has been mentioned by several outlets.

Wrestle Votes said they heard rumors of further suspensions. They then posted a picture of Joe looking shocked on his cell phone.

Joe has been with WWE TV for a few weeks. He suffered a concussion during a day match in RAW’s main event and has not appeared on television since. After months away from a thumb injury, Joe had just returned to ring action earlier this year.

The timing is awful as WrestleMania 36 storylines are completed. Since he was on the main lineup, Joe has only participated in a WrestleMania due to injury. And when he wrestled at WrestleMania 35, he defeated Rey Mysterio in about a minute.

Which could be a good sign, Joe was promoted to RAW this week in an eight-person tag team match. Although WWE makes some of these announcements in advance and the card is always subject to change.

As announced by @SInow, @WWERollins, @WWE_Murphy & #AOP for the first time, @FightOwensFight, @SamoaJoe & The #VikingRaiders THIS MONDAY are on #Raw! Https: //t.co/B1O1E6yJkV

– WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2020