Kelly Hrudey shares what it is like to host Hockey Night time In Canada | From The Booth

var adServerUrl = “”

var $el = $( “#movie_container-244144” )

var permalink = $el.closest(‘.snet-single-article’).information(‘permalink’)

/*

if ( “1” == real && ‘undefined’ !== typeof window.getIndexAds ) {

var so = preroll:1:1:siteID:191888,2:siteID:191889

adServerUrl = window.getIndexAds( ‘http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/adverts?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=broad&unviewed_position_commence=1&advert_rule=1&vid=6150074227001&cmsid=384’, so, permalink)

} else

adServerUrl = “http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/adverts?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.world-wide-web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&unviewed_place_start off=1&ad_rule=1&vid=6150074227001&cmsid=384”

*/

adServerUrl = “http://pubads.g.doubleclick.web/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=area%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.world wide web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=extensive&unviewed_situation_begin=1&advertisement_rule=1&vid=6150074227001&cmsid=384”

$el.following( unescape(“%3Cscript src=”” + (document.location.protocol == “https:” ? “https://sb” : “http://b”) + “.scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js” %3E%3C/script%3E”) )

$( document ).one particular( ‘ready’, purpose()

$( “#online video_container-244144” ).SNPlayer(

bc_account_id: “1704050871”,

bc_participant_id: “rkedLxwfab”,

//autoplay: false,

//is_has_autoplay_change: fake,

bc_movies: 6150074227001,

is_has_ongoing_participate in: “false”,

adserverurl: adServerUrl,

section: “”,

thumbnail: “https://www.sportsnet.ca/wp-material/uploads/2020/04/6150074227001-1024×576.jpg”,

immediate_url: “https://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/kelly-hrudey-shares-like-host-hockey-evening-canada-booth/”

)

)