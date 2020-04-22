Kelly Dodd apologizes for contacting coronavirus ‘God’s way of thinning the herd’

Kelly Dodd is apologizing profusely for what she phone calls her “ridiculous” and “stupid” remark that coronavirus is “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star promises she “felt bad” for her remarks immediately after she obtained important backlash on-line.

“I want to give a general public apology,” she reported on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “When I wrote ‘this is God’s way of thinning the herd,’ that is not what I meant.”

Dodd, 44, spelled out that she only intended to pose the dilemma regardless of whether the global pandemic, which has claimed the lives of a lot more than 176,000 persons globally to date, was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

“I’m not insensitive,” she claimed in the online video. “I truly feel bad for all the households that shed loved types, and I do believe that we need to all keep property and secure every person. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to everyone who acquired offended, Ok? I’m sorry.”

She added, “I hope you can all forgive me for saying a thing so absurd and so silly, so yet again, please take my apology.”

Dodd produced the remark when a admirer criticized her for touring on an airplane.

“If it is unsafe why are the airways nevertheless traveling? You think I want to fly? I experienced to get back, how is that elitist?” she responded. “Do you know how a lot of folks died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS?. It is 25% get your info straight you only listening to figures not the reality! It is God’s way of thinning the herd!”

A Bravo lover upset by Dodd explained why the “RHOC” star’s comment was so hurtful.

“My boyfriend had to tell a 25 12 months olds mom yesterday that her daughter was on a ventilator and it was unlikely she would occur off. She died today,” the user wrote. “He had to converse to the girls brother since the mother was so distraught. F–k Kelly. These are people today guiding the figures.”