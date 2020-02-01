Kelly Clarkson remixes Schitt’s Creek “A Little Bit Alexis”

Schitt’s Creek has given fans many gems in recent years, but we cannot deny that there is a special place in our hearts for the hit “A Little Bit Alexis” by Alexis Rose. Actress Annie Murphy appeared on Thursday The Kelly Clarkson Show and while it is one thing to hope for a performance of the single, it is a completely different ball game to get a remix from Murphy and Clarkson – that is why we are 100% shocked by the gift we have been given.

Murphy immediately snarled at the character to recreate the theme song of her 2007 short-lived reality TV show from her character about her life, comparing herself to ‘expensive sushi’ and ‘a cute huge yacht’. Then Clarkson stepped in with her new lyrics, explaining that she is “a lot of Texas,” singing that she is a “classic Bronco” and “has about 20 jobs and I talk a lot.” Really, you have to see the video ahead to believe it.

What is perhaps the best part of the entire performance – and that is nothing less than iconic – is the short glimpse we get from Clarkson’s other guests, 1917 stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. They certainly look like they are enjoying themselves, but in the bewildered way that your parents do when you invite them to your last slam poetry. View the remix “A Little Bit Alexis” from Murphy and Clarkson above and then watch the actress who performed the original song on Schitt’s Creek!