Kelly Bachman, the comedian who watched Harvey Weinstein, wants justice done

Sounds like the perfect set up for a joke: Harvey Weinstein, the monstrous film mogul accused of sexually assaulting more than 80 women, staggering in court with a metal walker – balancing on tennis balls, nothing less – in a cheap ploy for sympathy (your gesture, Canne Cosby). But Kelly Bachman does not take the bait. “I don’t want to give him my… energy anymore,” she said, looking down. “He doesn’t deserve it.”

Bachman, 26, made headlines for toasting the producer of scummy in his face at a networking event on October 23 for aspiring actors on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Like many women artists present, she did not expect Weinstein to be one of the so-called “rare lucky strangers” with the “privilege of entering”. However, he was there, holding the court at a table reserved by the exit of the place, forcing those who wanted to leave to overtake him at the exit. This put Bachman in an extremely awkward position: she was supposed to be performing a 10-minute standing comedy routine that night, but as a rape survivor herself, not to mention the host of a comedy show called “Rape Jokes by Survivors” couldn’t “Don’t let this rabid encroachment go unnoticed. This is what she did.

“I’m a comic book, and it’s our job to name the elephant in the room,” she said. “He’s a Freddy Krueger in the room, if you will. I didn’t know I had to bring my own sledgehammer and rape whistle to Actor’s Hour. Later, she told him to get the hell out.

The 45-second clip went viral, attracting tens of thousands of likes and actions. Bachman received praise from several of his comedy idols, including Chelsea Peretti and Nikki Glaser, as well as Jeff Garlin, who “was particularly kind” and sent him an additional note. She has made a number of media appearances and has written cheeky and engaging editorials for the New York Times and Glamor. But, sitting with her in a Brooklyn cafe, Bachman admits to having been beset by the guilt of the whole.

You see, twenty-four hours earlier, she was in Los Angeles trying to present another of her comedy shows, Sofa Kingdom !, to the producers. She had been going through the field for weeks, devoting “her whole life to trying to sell this show”. She was terribly behind sleep, and most of her money was used up. “I thought it was the craziest and most surreal week of my life, being in pitch meetings all week, and that day when I played the show and Harvey Weinstein was there , it was supposed to be my day of decompression – my first day to get back to stand-up and my normal life, “she recalls. Earlier that day, she had interviewed for a producer role associated with TV Land, and was still wearing her interview costume when she arrived at Actor’s Hour. Then she spotted Weinstein.

“He was at a table at the back of the room reserved for him, and it was shocking to see. The table was also near the exit, so I sat on the other side of the room near the emergency exit, ”she says.

“I went back and forth to find out if I should say how angry I was at Actor’s Hour, then do my usual set, or go see it all. But I really wanted to do my usual set, because I wanted to show anyone who was going to shut up, boo or be mad at me that I’m actually a funny person, “she adds. “I didn’t want to hear comments from, well, she wasn’t funny though, was she?”

During the Weinstein part of the ensemble, several people – all men – booed, and one even yelled at her to be quiet.

“I was certainly aware of the sound of hoots and someone screaming to be quiet. I was also aware of the silence. It was as if a bomb had dropped, ”she recalls. “There were people there who welcomed this person, and they saw him as me being” offline “and not” funny “. I know that the host of the show, who was one of the booers, sent a message to someone afterwards and accused me of being an “opportunist”. “

She is taking a break. “There will always be assholes, rowdies and people who feel a certain way. But the shutdown, in particular, was the most upsetting part, because there was something that seemed very familiar to me and that prevented me from telling the jokes I was telling. At that point, I just said fuck you and I started telling my usual jokes again, because I felt like I couldn’t keep pushing any longer. “

After his set, a male comic book followed and made the decision to thank Weinstein for producing Good Will Hunting. Bachman says she “really wanted to go,” so when Zoe Stuckless called Weinstein, she thought, “well, a sensible person,” stood by her side, and then was kicked out with her.

“Then I stayed up all night thinking about my set, and whether I should have looked more like Zoe – I called her by name, I got stronger and I thought I drop the ball, “she said. “So I was pleasantly surprised when people thought otherwise.”

She also contacted the producers she had met in Los Angeles. “I went home and I was pretty panicked, maybe thinking that I had ruined my speech. Ever since they introduced me to Actor’s Hour saying I was trying to sell my show, I thought maybe this man still had the power to call people and kill my show. (They said it was good, even if the show wasn’t picked up.)

Bachman had only been on stand-up for a little over a year – since August 2018 – when she looked at Weinstein. Five years ago, she moved to New York from North Carolina and started working as an assistant to independent film producers. It was, say, a mixed bag. While there were “excellent people,” there were also certified creeps. “I literally asked a producer to ask me if they made me feel uncomfortable while their hands were on my back,” she said. “I asked producers to go to the interviewees to find them a job and reassure them that they are not the Harvey Weinstein type.”

She made short films and comedic sketches in her spare time and, unrelated, helped form two film collectives to meet other creators – Curve and Women Independent Producers.

She learned production this way and started creating short films and sketches in her spare time. A film collective, Curve, started in 2016, as well as independent women producers. Began meeting (and dating) comics. “My goal was always to be an actor, and through the collective, I contacted actors with whom I would be a partner to make sketches.”

It took him a few years to develop the confidence to stand up. “I always had this idea that I had to stay on my path,” she suggests. “I was always afraid of the stage and I considered myself a shy person, so in my mind, I have this block where because because I am shy and because I am introverted, I am not an artist. But the more I meet artists, I realized that many of them are introverted, shy and scared. And once I realized it was just dread, that’s when I went out and did it. ”

“Still, I still feel dread symptoms – trembling and sweaty palms – and I just accept that it happens and I do it anyway, and I really appreciate it,” she said, standing up. “I love having instant feedback on jokes.”

Now, with the media boost from Weinstein grilling, she hopes to broadcast her comedy show, Rape Jokes by Survivors – in which rape survivors love her rape joke and regain power – across the country. “I hope we can take this show on the road and make it a bigger event,” she said. “I worked with a company on this show, trying to sell it as a bigger project, and it looks like we might finally have the opportunity to do it.” It’s very exciting to be able to create other comics of survivors and raise the platform so that it is accessible to more people. ”

On January 13, she will headline the Women’s Foundation’s annual comedy event at Caroline’s on Broadway, where she will perform in front of one of her heroes: Gloria Steinem.

And she plans to keep an eye on the Weinstein trial. “I hope these survivors and breakers of silence, who have been the inspiration for so many other survivors and who have revived this #MeToo movement, will achieve justice and peace of mind,” she said. “That’s what I hope.”

