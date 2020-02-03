Kellogg to reduce the use of glyphosate in the supply chain as an EPA OR weed killer

Dive overview:

Kellogg said on its Open For Breakfast website that it is working with suppliers to phase out glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer, as a desiccant for harvesting wheat and oats by the end of 2025. The grain producer said it is aware that some consumers have questions about their use. Kellogg noted that the practice is not widespread in its global supply chains, including the US where the use of glyphosate for this measure has not been approved. Nevertheless, the practice is used by farmers in certain circumstances, such as the quicker harvesting of the crop when the weather is challenging.

Because You Sow took the honor of Kellogg. The consumer interest group submitted shareholder resolutions in 2017 and 2020 and asked the company to eliminate the application by the producer of glyphosate before cereals were harvested. Christy Spees, As You Sow’s environmental hygiene program, said in a release that the group “was happy to see that Kellogg was the market leader” and hoped that other food producers would do the same.

In a separate announcement, the US Environmental Protection Agency has determined that there are no unreasonable adverse effects on human health or the environment when glyphosate is used as directed. The agency submitted its interim registration decision on 31 January. It was published in the Federal Register on 3 February.

Dive Insight:

In the same week, the EPA’s decision was issued – an assessment that was required at least every 15 years to approve glyphosate for continued use – Kellogg tried to dispel consumer concerns about possible grain residues.

The manufacturer of Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran and Froot Loops not only announced the use of glyphosate for harvesting wheat and oats, but also announced collaboration with suppliers to reduce crop chemicals. A Kellogg spokesperson told Food Navigator that the company also plans to expand its growers’ research to improve data collection on pesticide use and to invest in new aspects of pesticide reduction for farmers and the environment.

However, Kellogg did not make much noise about the move and a growers organization said it was unaware of the company’s decision, according to the Washington Post. Caitlin Eannello, communications director of the National Association of Wheat Growers, told the newspaper that the group was trying to figure out what it meant.

“Glyphosate is very safe and there is no real alternative. If it were completely eradicated, producers would probably stop growing. [Kellogg’s] made an announcement without talking to us,” she said. Eannello added that pre-harvest application only occurs at 3% or less of the total American wheat field and that the weed kills but is not absorbed by the wheat plant.

The decision was welcomed by Ken Cook, chairman of the Environmental Working Group, who had laboratory tests carried out on food residues of glyphosate.

“It is no surprise that consumers do not want a controversial weed killer in their breakfast cereals. Now it is time for General Mills and Quaker to listen to their customers and fall behind Kellogg’s leadership and do the same – put an end to this use of these notorious weed killer, “he said in a release.

Residues from the widely used agrochemicals are reportedly found in Kellogg’s Froot Loops, granola bars from General Mills’ Cheerios and Nature Valley, ice cream from Ben & Jerry, products from Quaker Oats from PepsiCo, orange juice Tropicana and various beer and wine brands. Although the amounts detected are generally lower than the EPA tolerance levels of 0.1 to 310 parts per million, depending on the crop, it is likely that any trace of glyphosate in foods and drinks alerts consumers.

People don’t want chemical residues in their food, so the more studies and lawsuits about glyphosate appear, the more they are likely to look for and buy “free of” products that many consider healthier. There are also “non-glyphosate” certifications that brands can request and test, and if the levels are found to be low enough, the products can carry the label.

Although the EPA decision can alleviate concerns about glyphosate among consumers and food producers, there is no consensus on its relative safety. The World Health Organization has named glyphosate “probably carcinogenic to humans” and California calls it a chemical “that the state is known to cause cancer.” Monsanto contested that list but lost the fight in 2018 when the California Supreme Court refused to appeal.

Meanwhile, lawsuits against Bayer, who bought Monsanto for around $ 63 billion in 2018, are piling up and the German pharmaceutical giant has been hit with huge compensation for cancer claims. A fourth jury trial was scheduled to begin on January 24 in St. Louis, but could be settled for $ 10 billion, Reuters reported. Bayer denies that Roundup or glyphosate causes cancer and has appealed all three previous judgments.

Given the ongoing controversy, it is smart for Kellogg to phase out glyphosate. It may cost more to find wheat and oats that have not been sprayed with Roundup, possibly leading to higher selling prices, but it may be worth it if consumers respond positively and look for products without glyphosate. Similar to other grain producers, Kellogg has seen a decline in sales in recent years, so this move could strengthen its reputation and encourage other companies to do the same when it comes to glyphosate.