Kelley Flanagan likes tweets that say she hates Peter Weber and The Bachelor

Kelley Flanagan only liked a tweet that said she hated Peter Weber. Credit: ABC

Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan is still on the show when the women traveled to Chile to continue their love story with Peter Weber.

Unlike some other women, Kelley seems to question this whole trip and whether this is really the way to find love.

In The Bachelor’s double feature week, Kelley took Peter aside and said she wasn’t sure how to navigate through this process.

While Peter assured her that they had a special connection, she seemed to be over everything.

Kelley Flanagan becomes real about her feelings on Twitter

But it seems like Kelley just shared too much on Twitter, suggesting she won’t be staying long.

A viewer’s tweet pointed to Kelley’s behavior and wrote that it was clear that Kelley hated Peter and the process. It is interesting that Kelley liked this tweet.

I respect Kelly as much as I would have thought because she clearly hates Peter and this process and she doesn’t hide it #TheBachelor

– alaina antonelli (@alainpennylaine) February 4, 2020

She didn’t go in to remove something similar from the tweet. If you click on the heart icon and scroll down, your account will appear in the list of people who liked it.

Kelley Flanagan liked a tweet about Peter Weber and The Bachelor. Photo credit: Twitter

She clearly doesn’t hide the fact that she doesn’t love the process, as Peter said at the Bachelor. The tweet also highlights that Kelley hates Peter, which is a bold statement.

Kelley has not clarified whether she hates Peter. If so, this could be something they could discuss during the Women Tell All Special, which has not yet aired.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber met before filming

Kelley and Peter met before filming. The two met accidentally in a hotel lobby when they both attended events at the same hotel in Los Angeles.

At that time, they thought it could be fate that brought them together. Both claim that nothing happened between them. At this point, Peter already knew that he would be a bachelor.

As Monsters & Critics previously announced, Kelley is a lawyer and works in her father’s law firm, Flanagan & Bilton, in Chicago.

Peter is not ready to get married and Kelley is the most real girl this season

– Lala (@ laurenn324), February 7, 2020

I agree with what Kelley says to Peter about the drama in the house. Nobody would want this drama around if they were ready to settle down and get married. #The bachelor

– All about reality… (@ RealityTVBabe00) February 4, 2020

Many viewers have said that Kelley does not fit into the bachelor’s degree because she appears to be the only person who is willing to marry and settle outside of the bachelor’s spotlight.

