Kellan Lutz’s wife Brittany speaks out after pregnancy loss

Kellan Lutz’s wife, Brittany Gonzales, said on Sunday that her “emotions and feelings have somewhat eroded” in the aftermath of losing her unborn child six months into her pregnancy.

On Instagram, Gonzales, 31, thanked fans for their support while she and Lutz, 34, recovered from what has been “the most difficult season of my life”.

“Within a day of a season that felt like a hot summer day, it feels like we were going to the most ice cold, windiest, iciest day ever. (Has anyone ever seen The Revenant with Leo? I now feel Leo in The Revenant!) “Gonzales wrote. “My emotions and feelings are something entirely about the place that is to be expected.”

She continued: ‘Some moments I feel so full of peace and hope and expectation. And other moments, simply put, it just hurts. I think it’s important to always try to operate from a positive position, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t recognize the other side either. After all, we are people. We all hurt, bleed, cry. Feeling the negative emotions doesn’t make you negative. “

Gonzales, who announced her pregnancy in November, also shared that Lutz had given her a bouquet of flowers with a lonely white rose for their daughter.

“I have the greatest husband and family and friends (and all of you I have never met!) Who have thrown back at me so much that I feel full,” she wrote.

As she and Lutz continue their future after a broken heart, Gonzales said she is “excited to heal” and move on.

“Although this is so tough, I have an inexplicable hope and excitement for the future,” she added. “I’m not ready for a new pregnancy right now (not sure when I’ll be honest), but I’m excited to heal and move forward and explore this new version of myself. This situation didn’t make me the person who I thought I was going to be (especially a mother for a real baby girl), but it did give birth to a new version of me. To be honest, I’m scared and nervous, but at the same time I want to get to know her. “

Gonzales and Lutz have been married since 2017.

