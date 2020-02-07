Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany suffer miscarriage

Brittany and Kellan Lutz suffered a miscarriage six months after pregnancy.

The couple shared the heartbreaking news on their Instagram accounts on Thursday (February 6) after they had previously announced their pregnancy in November.

Brittany started her position by writing a letter to her daughter. “Baby girl, ⁣ It has been my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mother for the past 6 months,” she wrote. “I did my best and it was an absolute pleasure to see your little face on that screen all the time and to feel your little spades. I don’t know why it happened as it happened, but part of me finds you so much peace never experience pain or heartache and never will. “

She added: “You are now in the arms of Jesus and one day we will really meet you. Until I see you in heaven … your mother loves you so much.”

The 31-year-old explained that she is not ready to talk about what happened and is not sure if she will ever be. She thanked her husband and the staff at UCLA Medical Center. Brittany then shared it with thanks to those who donated blood: “I have never been so grateful to you,” she shared. “Without you, people like me wouldn’t be here.”

Brittany closed its post by asking for their privacy and will take some time off to start processing and healing. Her post also contained a black-and-white photo of her crib over her baby bump.

Kellan echoed his wife’s statements on his Instagram account and described the week as a “crazy roller coaster” of emotions.

“Lifting heartbreaking to a whole new level, but grateful for the past 6 months and the journey itself,” he wrote. “In life we ​​may not get the answers to all our questions, but we always remain honest (sic)!”

See their messages below.

15 Famous TV co-stars who didn’t like each other in real life

.