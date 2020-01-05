Keith Yandle Panthers Fire Double Sonk Against Penguins

Loading...

Panthers Defender Keith Yandle has a little movement that it lashes fairly regularly

Yandle, when he is behind the Panthers’ net with the puck, often simulates as if he were going to clear the puck along the boards. This will usually keep the opposing player away from him, leaving Yandle open to pass in small groups. He has been doing it for years.

This is called a “sonk”.

And he often shouts “sonk” after doing it, like in this game against the Rangers in November:

Keith Yandle 🔈: SOOOONNNNKKK @spittinchiclets #spittinchiclets #barstoolsports #sonk #keithyandle #florida #floridapanthers #nhl #nhlvideos #hockey #hockeyvideos #funny pic.twitter.com/iB8lY1T88h

– Spittin ‘Chiclets Clips (@chicletsclips) December 4, 2019

With two minutes to go in the Panthers 4-1 win against the Penguins on Sunday he got the rookie Thomas Di Pauli with the sonk:

In true Yandle fashion, he shouted “sonk!” after the move, strong enough to be picked up by the show.

amazing @ ryanwhitney6 @ BizNasty2point0 @MikeGrinnell_ @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/9hvihIUz0P

– matt schneider (@Matt____S) January 6, 2020

