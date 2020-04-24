Keith Urban organizes a stop-motion evening in the `` Polaroid '' video: Watch

Keith Urban joins Florida Georgia Line producer Joey Moi for his new song “Polaroid”, an evocative and evocative jam which, like “The Fighter”, presents itself as one of the most electronic musical adventures of Urban.

The accompanying music video is fascinating, using an intelligent cinematic approach to put the singer-guitarist at the heart of the action at a pool party. Couples kiss, barbecues blaze out of control and a guy naturally falls into the water, all captured by a freeze frame technique.

“Everything was centered around a party by the pool and this machine called MoCo is programmed to do what you see in the video – dive, panic, look around and dive right away and do the exact same movement over and over yet, “Urban said in a statement. “You can place people in these different places, positions and then freeze moments. It was rather exciting.”

Written by Sam Fischer, Steph Jones, Geoff Warburton, Griffen Palmer and Mark Trussell, “Polaroid” arrives as the current Urban single “God Whispered Your Name” hits the charts. The country star recently sang Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” at the Global Citizen “One World” concert, using yet another cinematic trick to play with two clones of himself.