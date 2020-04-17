The Last Children on Earth from Atomic Cartoons and Netflix dropped its second season today and with season two comes great additions to the voice cast including Keith David. I was fortunate enough to talk to David about the show, including why people should try it out, as well as contact some of his previous works. It should not surprise anyone about that Gargoyles it is still a very high priority for the man and should bring joy and demand for all of us to return Disney.

Tommy: Keith, it’s a great honor to ask any question. I would love so many of your roles. Which of your roles do you think is the most paying?

Keith: That would be a difficult question to answer. You would think them iconic, I was just doing my job. I have had many fun roles in King in Platoon, Childs in The Thing, Kirby in Dead Presidents, Bishop in Greenleaf.

Tommy: In The Last Kids on Earth, I understand that you play a character named Thrull. Can you describe your character as you see them? What is your favorite part of voull Thrull?

Keith: It was a great experience voicing Thrull. Be a part of something new and innovative. We don’t usually see “cartoons” based on an apocalypse story, that’s serious stuff. But I love tackling serious stuff with so much fun. And the journey that the writers take us on is incredible.

Tommy: What were some of the highlights of working on The Last Kids on Earth?

Keith: The highlight for me was finally seeing it and getting on the air. While you’re doing it, it’s a lot of fun. I am an actor and adult. If you see some of the material we do in the booth to get a character, it’s a lot of fun. The highlight is being able to do the work.

Tommy: Did you know Max Brallier’s books on which the show is based? If not, did you go back and read them to prepare?

Keith: No, but my kids love them and I certainly have a secret.

Tommy: Is this a show you think adults and children will enjoy? What aspect of the show would you talk about to attract people who think it’s just another children’s cartoon?

Keith: Sure, some would. I especially like smart cartoons and humor. Fun and clever are just some of the ways the characters make their way out of situations. It’s a very clever show, and would appeal to any adult. The child likes it in all of us.

Tommy: Is there a project that you really hope to be a part of either one you’ve heard of or even one you expect to happen?

Keith: Burning. I really want to be a part of Spawn when he returns. And I really hope we can bring back Gargoyles. That would be really fun.

Tommy: Many people hope to see a Gargoyles reboot and I understand you’d love to be a part of that, but I think there’s another show of your own that deserves a reboot: The Cape. If the Cape were to be brought back in some way, would you be interested in reprising your role as Max? You were one of my favorite parts of that show.

Keith: In a heartbeat in New York.

Tommy: You’ve already covered your most iconic role, but I’m curious about your 3 favorite roles.

Keith: Spawn, Goliath, and Bishop in Greenleaf are my favorites.

Tommy: Thank you very much for your time. Apart from The Last Kids on Earth, are there any other upcoming or new projects that fans should be aware of?

Keith: I’m working on a music project based on the life of Joe Williams. Watch out for him.