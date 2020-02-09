Keep your classic Bugatti in perfect shape with the new “La Maison Pur Sang” program

In 2020 Bugatti launched a new range of used cars for Retromobile Paris, which will improve the care of its historic vehicles in the future.

The name “La Maison Pur Sang”, which means “The Thoroughbred House”, is led by Luigi Galli, the specialist for tradition and certification of the company. Galli will be the main point of contact for owners of classic Bugattis and will keep in touch with various clubs worldwide.

Mr. Galli and his team will determine the authenticity of a car with every trick in the book, such as historical and photo documents, registration registers or the comparison of certain component numbers. Following this phase, the Bugatti division will be able to restore the car in the future as the program is gradually introduced.

“We are aware of our more than 110-year tradition and want many of our historic vehicles to still drive perfectly on the road or be in collections even after decades,” said CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “With ‘La Maison Pur Sang’ we offer an official framework for these automotive treasures. It is very important to protect and preserve the Bugatti tradition and heritage, as well as the existing knowledge of the brand. “

Bugatti has also launched a new loyalty program for the Veyron that will extend the warranty. Since the hypercar will be 15 years old this year, the Molsheim-based company will carry out regular maintenance work, which should reduce the total costs by half. Examples that have seen a lot in their days will be reconfigured and restored in the future, followed by official recertification so that owners can continue to work with them at full speed.

At Retromobile Paris 2020, which takes place in the French capital from February 5 to 9, Bugatti will be showing a number of classic cars, including the Type 35C, the “most successful racing car of all time” with more than 2,000 victories. With up to 140 hp, which the 2.0-liter engine delivers, it was the car that had to be beaten between 1920 and 1930. The EB110 SS and the Veyron Grand Sport will also be presented at the event.

“The Bugatti Type 35, the EB110 SS and the Veyron are the three epochs of our eventful history that we are proud to look back on,” added Winkelmann. “These vehicles are great examples of our hyper sports car tradition and valuable collectibles whose value continues to increase over time.”

