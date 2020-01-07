Loading...

“Our situation,” is how Pittsburgh Penguin’s head coach Mike Sullivan referred to his rash selection this week. Teams undergoing an open fire for reconstruction do not give up as much talent as the Penguins line-up is missing. But nobody worries if those rebuilding teams win competitions. The Penguins expect to make the play-offs, and after the seasonal injury to Jake Guentzel on Monday, these Penguins are faced with almost impossible chances to maintain their position.

It is the fight for their season.

Many of the Penguins’ positive traits were shown on Thursday-evening in their 3-2 OT loss against the San Jose Sharks in PPG Paints Arena. The fighting spirit of the penguins, their ability to defeat opponents, the ability of head coach Mike Sullivan to adapt immediately and the ability of the team to perform. But it wasn’t enough.

NBCsn analyst Patrick Sharp caused a small stir at the Penguins fan base on Wednesday when he named the Penguins as the most likely team to drop out of a playoff spot.

Despite the reactions of fans, he is not wrong. The Penguins have the most difficult challenge of any team that currently has a playoff spot.

In short, the Penguins miss their upper center (Sidney Crosby, still recovering from core muscle operations), upper winger (Jake Guentzel, out for the season), top-pair defender (Brian Dumoulin, suffered from tendons and out until mid-February), second -pair defender (Justin Schultz, still out from week to week and has not resumed skating), and their third line center (Nick Bjugstad, also recovering from nuclear muscle surgery).

Winger Bryan Rust has a career year. Evgeni Malkin Star Center is experiencing a renaissance of play and spirit. Goalie Tristan Jarry has jumped through the barriers in the NHL line-up and defender Jack Johnson also plays his best hockey.

The team can do everything well and still cannot win because they lack so much talent. And the scariest thought is that extra injuries are likely in the next 42 games.

The Penguins use all their depths with Chad Ruhwedel, Juuso Riikola, Sam Lafferty and Joseph Blandisi in the line-up and need them all for a while.

Because of all this, the Penguins lead Florida with six points and Buffalo with seven for a play-off spot. Under normal circumstances, a team with a six-point cushion would be a slot for the play-offs in January. But these are not close to normal circumstances, are they?

After Johnson explained the excessive number of strange rushes on Thursday evening (three in the first period), he then expressed the line of the night.

“We just have to keep moving forward,” he said with an informal acceptance. Or accidentally resign.

Indeed, replacing an injured player is not new to the Pittsburgh Penguins, nor is there anything the players can do to the premium that the hockey gods have put on the health of the Penguins. The best line-up of the Penguins played two periods together this season. The penguins had no less than 40 minutes of health.

The team has responded in the best possible way so far.

“I really like the discipline that our team currently has, in all its forms. Whether it tries to stay out of the penalty box, whether it is sharp with line changes or puck management, “said head coach Mike Sullivan.” All the details that we talk about every day and that we work on every day to get better as a group. So discipline in all its forms makes a team difficult to play against. “

Indeed, the Penguins no longer play the game against themselves. They don’t give their opponents the chance to beat them, at least on most nights. Jarry’s goaltending, who still leads the NHL in goals against average and savings percentage, has also been a much needed boost.

But that makes the Penguins challenge so grim. Thursday evening they made only a few mistakes. They only allowed two goals in the regulation, but for most of the 60 minutes, scoring three goals seemed like a Herculean performance.

Kris Letang made a strange turnover in the first period when he casually pushed a loose puck in the direction of the gamble, almost as if he heard or expected a whistle. Later in the first period, Marcus Pettersson played the puck as far too fast and pushed it back into the teeth of the San Jose attack on the defensive blue line.

Those were the big mistakes on Thursday night and the Penguins were able to earn. The fear of losing in the extension masked the positive points, but the Penguins otherwise played as well as their line-up allowed.

“That is something that we have challenged these guys from day 1 of the training camp and I think we are making a joint effort,” Sullivan said. “We are not always perfect at it, but I am sure our boys are making a concerted effort to play that kind of game, the detailed game that is needed to win.”

That is the good and the bad news. The penguins play hockey very well, but now their biggest challenge is talent. The rest of the NHL says welcome to the club.

But that is also the reason why the Penguins have the most difficult challenge to stay in a play-off place. It is not guaranteed and keeping it will be a harder fight than any other team will have to endure. Life is not fair and these penguins keep making progress.