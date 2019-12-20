keep an eye on your home when you're away, without installing cameras

Loading...

Second, you may be concerned about the right of everyone in your household to have some privacy. The people you live with may not feel comfortable knowing that you can watch them anytime, day or night. Even children have the right to some privacy in their own home.

The app allows you to see a live stream of movement in your home, so you can set an appropriate sensitivity level for notifications.

If you're trying to find the right balance between privacy and security, motion sensors may be a better option. Enter Linksys Aware. It is integrated with Linksys Velop mesh Wi-Fi hubs, which you distribute in your home to improve your wireless coverage.

Aware detects when something is moving in your home by monitoring fluctuations in the wireless network that connects Velop Wi-Fi hubs; like watching the ripples in a pond. In the event of a disruption, a notification appears on your phone.

When you receive a notification, there is no way to check what is going on at home; you can't even reduce it to a specific room. As such, Aware may be more practical in confirming expected events – like children coming home from school – rather than alerting you to unexpected events that you would then like to investigate.

Fortunately, you can adjust the sensitivity to reduce the likelihood that your cat or robot vacuum will trigger an alert. You can also limit alerts to certain times of the day and certain days of the week.

Open the Linksys app and you can watch the motion sensor fluctuate while people are walking. It's surprisingly accurate, but not foolproof.

Depending on your home configuration and the location of your Wi-Fi hubs, there may be large blind spots. Sometimes it takes a surprising movement for a small person to actually trigger a notification, even when it is set to maximum sensitivity.

To be fair, even if there's movement missing, it shouldn't take too long for Aware to notice someone wandering around your house. Even so, in some homes, Aware will be less reliable than smart cameras, motion detectors, or door / window detectors in the rooms where they are most needed.

Sure, you can move Velop hubs to a better location to detect movement, but remember that they are supposed to be the best for improving Wi-Fi coverage; it is their main job.

Remember that Aware is not a free service; Linksys wants $ 3.99 a month for monitoring. As such, if you are really concerned about safety, it is worth determining whether there are better tools for the job.

It is also important to note that Aware only works with the more expensive Velop tri-band equipment from Linksys, which starts from $ 499 for two hubs and runs a dedicated link network between the hubs. It doesn't work with the cheaper dual-band Velop equipment, which is a shame as some households would not see the performance increase from paying extra for the tri-band.

The third strike against Aware is that it cannot be integrated with other smart devices, nor can it talk to smart assistants or IFTTT. Linksys says it "explores all possibilities", but you may prefer a security option that already works well with other smart devices in your home.

If you are already considering purchasing Velop three-band mesh Wi-Fi equipment from Linksys, you can consider Linksys Aware as a handy bonus feature. You wouldn't buy it specifically for Aware, not when there are so many other more reliable ways to stay on top of what's going on when you're away from home.

