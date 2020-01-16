Keep an eye on tar heels?

Is the UNC basketball program targeting this 5-star class guard from 2022?

Roy Williams and the North Carolina basketball program are in the middle of their worst season in no less than a decade, but reinforcements are on the way. At least the UNC fans cling to this 2-5 route, where the Tar Heels now reach 8-8 and the Atlantic Coast Conference 1-4.

The tar heels are number 3 in the nation’s recruitment class for 2020, so there’s definitely cause for excitement and optimism. Her five-man class includes three 5-star players – Day’Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, and Caleb Love – and a pair of 4-star commits who act as multi-year college athletes.

In addition, North Carolina has several scholarship offerings that are extended to top 15 potential clients in the 2021 class, and they continue to monitor a handful of other scholarship holders. And while they don’t have any commitments yet, they seem to be in a good position to hire another strong recruitment class next year. But they don’t stop there.

The Tar Heels were in the house for the 5-star class of the 2022 prospect Jaden Bradley on Tuesday evening. Bradley is from Concord, North Carolina. the same hometown of the current UNC guard Leaky Black. He is a 6-foot-2, 160-pound point guard from Cannon School, ranked 7th in the country, according to 247Sports Composite. He is the top ranked player in his position and leads the state of North Carolina.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pi_Ta5fGq4 [/ embed]

Bradley is a talented player with versatile skills. He is a great ball handler who can use his right or left hand and has an excellent view of the field. He is able to cause his own offense or to put teammates in a good position to score. He has a high speed in the open space and effectively leads the quick break. It can stop and start in no time, change the direction of traffic and end over the edge. He is a good size for a point guard and quick hands that make him an annoying defender at the other end of the field.

Bradley currently has scholarships from Alabama, Auburn, DePaul, Florida, Florida, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Wake Forest, and Xavier. Duke and Kentucky are among the other schools that keep an eye on Bradley but have not yet offered it. Expect the list of talented high school students to rise sharply over the next few seasons.

Although the Tar Heels have not yet found a floor general from class 2021, Bradley is definitely one to watch out for in class 2022.

Next: Row Williams offers 5-star Big Man from class 2021

Check with Keeping It Heel for the latest information on Jaden Bradley and all UNC basketball.