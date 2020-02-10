Keegan-Michael Key learns about synesthesia while eating chocolate

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

Keegan-Michael Key has starred in many films and television series, but you’ve never seen him like this.

At Brain Games, Key works with science correspondent Cara Santa Maria to help some of the world’s greatest celebrities develop their mental powers.

In this brief look at Brain Games, we see Keegan-Michael Key alongside Cara Santa Maria and Jack Black. In it, Keegan eats chocolate, which is a whole new experience.

Jack Black watches in amazement when Cara explains the synesthesia to them.

Keegan Michael Keys chocolate tastes like rock’n’roll

In this case, Keegan-Michael Key experienced how he ate chocolate a little differently than you would expect.

“Mmm, it tastes of rock’n’roll,” Keegan said, still chewing chocolate on his bar.

“Do you want to know why it tastes of rock’n’roll?” Cara asks and of course we all want to know.

Keegan-Michael Key eats chocolate and learns about synesthesia with Jack Black and the science correspondent Cara Santa Maria. Photo credit: National Geographic

She continues: “There are countless studies that show that our senses in our brain are not as divided as we thought. There are many crossovers. As if we could smell and hear the sight. And there is an extreme example of this called synesthesia. Have you heard about it? “

Keegan-Michael Key tells Cara that he has heard of synesthesia before.

What is synesthesia?

Synesthesia is a cognitive phenomenon in which a person can experience multiple senses at the same time, and it’s quite extraordinary. For example, a person experiencing synesthesia can hear the sound of music, but can also see it as a series of patterns or swirls.

Cara Santa Maria explains: “Here people can literally smell words or taste memories. And it looks like we all just have some synesthesia. “

“I love it,” says Keegan, impressed to learn something new about the way people experience their senses.

Jack Black was there too, silent and amazed at what he was being taught.

Keegan-Michael Key declared synesthesia to be fascinating. “Delicious science,” he said when the live audience started clapping.

In the eight-episode series produced by Magical Elves together with Alfred Street Industries, other celebrities will appear at Brain Games.

Check out Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Jack Black, Mark Cuban, Ted Danson, Tiffany Haddish, Dax Shepard, Megan Trainor and Rebel Wilson as they broaden their minds.

Brain Games will air on National Geographic at 9 / 8c on Mondays.