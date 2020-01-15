Keegan-Michael Key loves to learn new things.

We were in a South Brooklyn department store on a hot August day and Key was excited about the upcoming revised season of Brain Games, which he is hosting. Despite a long day of filming, Key was enthusiastic about the educational National Geographic show.

“It’s a TV show about how the brain works, how the brain works, and how the brain works in certain situations,” said Key. “It’s awesome.”

Brain Games returns on January 20 after an almost four-year hiatus to immerse themselves in the human brain again and to blind us with interesting experiments, stunning illusions and entertaining games. There are tons of funny celebrities like Ted Danson that you can see in this exclusive clip to find out which of these bluffing masters is lying.

Along with Key and all the celebrity guests (including people like Tiffany Haddish, Jack Black, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard) and celebrity cameos (Jordan Peele, Gillian Jacobs and Tom Hanks to name a few) was the new season of Brain In The games will feature world-famous mentalist Lior Suchard, who describes Key as “incredible” and “absolutely incredible”.

In season eight, Brain Games will address topics such as music and how it affects our brain, the differences between the brain of children and adults, and the science of attraction.

The attraction episode has a segment that stands out as one of the most interesting things Key learned on the show.

“There was a picture of a woman and a slider at the bottom of her picture, and as the slider moved, her eyes grew bigger and bigger,” he said. “And the question of the experiment was, when do you find this woman the most attractive?”

The audience of the show had to decide when it was most attractive, and interestingly, it correlated with whether they were hungry at the moment or not.

“If you found her most attractive when her eyes were small, that meant you were probably hungry,” said Key. “If you found her most attractive when her eyes were bigger, you probably found her more attractive when you weren’t hungry. So I thought that was great, why is that?”

Keegan-Michael Key gets smart.

PICTURED: Eric McCandless / NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

It comes from our original instinct.

“If you see small eyes, it means that it is an adult person. This person can help you find food,” he said. “A baby can’t help you find food, so if you’re full, you’ll find the bigger-eyed person more attractive.”

Sure, that doesn’t mean that people who have just eaten are interested in children. The woman was still an adult. It’s just one of those weird, instinctive parts of human nature that we’re not aware of that affect how our brains work.

The latest season of Brain Games premiered on January 20 at 8 p.m. on National Geographic.