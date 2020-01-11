Keefe: Focus as Leafs coach creates 'environment for players to thrive'

Loading...

While the Toronto Maple Leafs were en route to South Florida, the remains of their annual outdoor practice were still visible on Nathan Phillips Square on Friday.

It was a first for Sheldon Keefe, the rookie NHL coach who already made the record books of the Leafs as the first coach to win 15 of his first 20 games. And although the team came to the Winnipeg Jets from an outrageous shooting loss, some fun was deserved given the dramatic turnaround – on and off the ice – seen Toronto under his new coach.

“It was a great time, the players enjoyed it a lot, the fans seemed to enjoy it,” Keefe said in a performance on Tim and Sid on Friday. “It was a nice time for everyone.”

The Maple Leafs this season jumped from a record of 9-10-4 under Mike Babcock to 24-15-6 since Keefe took over after his Calder Cup-winning season with Toronto Marlies of the AHL. In addition, their goals-for, goals-against and power-play percentages all improved under their rookie head coach, who is currently leading the team to a projected 98-point season.

They are still busy, but there is also reason to be satisfied.

“I would definitely say that I am happy. The players have responded very well,” Keefe said during Tim and Sid. “(We have seen) a lot of progress in some key areas, both offensive and defensive, and in special teams.”

The increase in production is accompanied by a new culture.

As a former player, becoming a coach of AHL, savior of Maple Leafs, Keefe has experienced multiple facets of the game and its evolution – on and off the ice. A new generation of players, one that requires direct communication and transparency, has contributed to Keefe’s enthusiasm to maintain open lines of communication with his players and to create an environment in which everyone feels safe and heard.

“Of course, so much attention is paid to the tactics and all decisions that you make every day as a coach,” he said. “But really the softer skills when it comes to communication and creating an environment for players to thrive, that is what I have tried (focus) on my own development and I like to think that I have taken some steps there. I am absolutely not perfect, and it’s a challenge … it’s probably the biggest growing area for me that I recognize. “

Maple Leafs fans who attended the open training on Thursday were probably unable to catch a glimpse of how extensive and varied Keefe’s training sessions are. The 39-year-old brought an unconventional but dynamic approach with the Marlies, in which players are divided into two different courses and six or seven coaches take the ice simultaneously.

He defends it is more than just a mechanism to prevent the monotony of the NHL season, but also a unique way to work on specific skills and game situations.

“In the development program like that, we’ve really seen the benefits of deliberate exercise and deliberate skill work to refine the skills of the players,” Keefe said. “You come to the NHL, and of course you’re dealing with players who have great skills, but even them during the course of the season require some refinement and the right repetitions to refine their game that way.”

Now that the coaching drama has been resolved and Keefe has demonstrated his ability to coach an NHL team, old storylines have made their way back to the discussion, and there are still people who say that, as they are, the Maple Leafs might not enough physicality to go all the way. In other words, they may not be ‘hard enough’.

Keefe defends that he and Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas do not necessarily turn away those claims. But, like most things with the duo, their definition of toughness differs from conventional ideas.

“We don’t ignore the fact that you have to be competitive and you need a level of physicality that allows you to play the way you want to play and to persist when things are difficult,” the coach said. “I think we probably look at toughness in a different way than others, and we would describe it primarily as just the ability to play through difficult circumstances, and that’s toughness for us.”

Marincin extension

With a few days ahead of him for his team’s game against the Florida Panthers, Keefe also had time during his Tim and Sid performance to comment on Martin Marincin’s extension by one year, as previously reported by Chris Johnston of Sportsnet earlier on Friday.

“He served the organization very well in his role as a deep defender, played in the minors and was (and) a large part of our Calder Cup championship there,” said Keefe about the polarizing Marincin. “You have to have a good depth in the NHL.

“I can also say, from my time in the American League, that when it comes to players who can play in the American League, but also when you need them to be players who can fill in minutes and play in the NHL, that valuable. And as I see it in my short time in the NHL, Marincin is such a good defender as there is. “