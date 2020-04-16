Keanu Reeves, Kendall Jenner, and 10 other Celebs photos of restaurants eating

It’s safe to say that the rich and famous have almost no privacy to the public – after all, paparazzi are always following in their footsteps to get that perfect shot. And while that means we see a lot of photos of celebs on the street, occasionally, we see some insidious photos of stars eating in restaurants. Today, we thought we’d take a look at some of them – from Rihanna who gave us an icy look as she dined on her potatoes to Joe Jonas eating his sandwich, as no one sees.

Okay, now it’s Keanu Reeves, Kendall Jenner and 10 other celebs photos they eat in restaurants that were taken when they were caught!

12 Let’s start with Rihanna and her potatoes

Via: pinterest.com

To start our list, we decided to go with these photos of Rihanna’s pop star eating her potatoes and not caring at all who is watching. One thing to say is that we would not dare steal any of the singer’s potatoes!

11 Harry Styles is enjoying his lunch

Via: justjared.com

Then on our list is the former member of One Direction and Harry Styles, who was also spotted having dinner at a restaurant and we have to say – judging by the singer’s face, it looked like his food was so delicious it had to be he licks his fingers!

10 And Fergie having a salad

Via: pinterest.com

Former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie has also been on our list and we have to say – Fergie definitely has a way of eating her salad. Anecdotally, the singer was photographed just in a flattering moment – she doesn’t really chew her food that way!

9 Ryan Gosling was not very happy when he saw the paparazzi

Via: justjared.com

Let’s move on to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, who was also spotted having lunch with the audience. One thing we can say for sure is that the actor seemed quite unhappy as soon as he found out that the paparazzi were taking pictures of him – and he certainly didn’t hide it!

8 And these photos of Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal are still just as hilarious.

Via: pinterest.com

We absolutely had to include these photos of Hollywood stars Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal for lunch to the public in the early 2000s – they are not very good! To be honest, we’re still not sure if they played in a show for the paparazzi or if Kirsten Dunst really eats like that!

7 Here’s Kate Bosworth enjoying her sandwich

Via: zimbio.com

Speaking of Hollywood stars – another on the list is actress Kate Bosworth. In the picture above you can see the star enjoying the subway sandwich, which definitely means she was too distracted to notice that she was actually being photographed!

6 And Kendall Jenner who hits the spaghetti plate

Via: metro.co.uk

Then on our list are these photos of model Kendall Jenner, who ate spaghetti while having lunch with her friends. As you can tell, Bella Hyde couldn’t contain her laughter – and Kendall must have been very embarrassed when she saw the camera!

Related to: Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and 13 other Celebs women spotted at basketball games

5 Here is Hayden Panettiere Conducting important phone calls

Via: pinterest.com

Actress Hayden Panettiere also made it to our list as she was spotted having some delicious omelettes in a restaurant while talking on her phone. As you can tell – it’s very safe to say that the star doesn’t mind talking with a full mouth!

4 Nick Jonas spotted the paparazzi but it was too late

Via: pinterest.com

Let’s move on to singer Nick Jonas who was spotted eating his toast at a restaurant and it definitely looks like he liked the Jonas Brothers member. Nick finally noticed the paparazzi – but it was already too late, so he continued with his food!

Related: (Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra) and 19 other celebrity couples who look cute at the airport

3 And Joe Jonas was very hungry to see it

Via: flickr.com

Speaking of Nick Jonas – Joe’s older brother was also on our list, but unlike Nick, Joe didn’t notice the paparazzi taking pictures of him because he was so hungry. To be honest – we were all there and we all ate our sandwiches like that before!

Related: (Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner) and 11 other Celeb couples who met on the Internet instead of going out

2 Cameron Diaz looked quite tired during the meal

Via: pinterest.com

Then on our list is the Hollywood star Cameron Diaz who definitely looked quite tired while eating with a friend. As you can see from the photos above – the actress decided to throw the fork and eat some of the delicious food with her hands!

1 And finally, Keanu Reeves eats a sandwich

Via: twitter.com

To complete our list, we decided to go with actor Keanu Reeves who was spotted eating a sandwich and drinking coffee in a cafe. To be completely honest – these photos of the Hollywood star taking a break to have some food are definitely virtual!

Next: Keanu Reeves, Bradley Cooper and 13 other Celebs traveling with extra luggage

Next

Among the luxury mansions of Tom Hanks in California and New York



About the Author

Jelena Aska is an independent list writer at Valnet Inc. Over the years he has written for The Things, The Talko, Baby Gaga and Moms – as well as for the BuzzFeed community. She is a self-proclaimed Beyoncé expert, whose country of residence is constantly changing because life is so short – so if you’ve ever seen her and the IRL dog please say hello!

More about Jelena Aska