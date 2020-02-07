Keanu Reeves has been secretly with Alexandra Grant for years

A friend of the actor said that Keanu Reeves has been with artist Alexandra Grant for two years.

Actress Jennifer Tilly recently told PageSix that actor John Wick has been engaged for many years and has an appointment with artist Alexandra Grant.

“I remember two years ago when Grant told me about the man she loved. When my friend said that Keanu Reeves was her boyfriend, I was surprised. Before that, I thought Grant was the person. gay ”said Jennifer Tilly.

In November 2019, Keanu Reeves suddenly appeared with the artist Alexandra at the LACMA Art + Film event in Los Angeles. The amateur girlfriend wears a dark blue dress, high heels and sparkling necklaces. And Keanu Reeves wore an entire black tree with a matching vest, shirt, and tie. They walk side by side on the red carpet.

Actress Tilly said it was an event Keanu Reeves wanted to tell the public that he was dating.

According to PageSix, Keanu Reeves and Alexander Grant met at a party many years ago. The actor was impressed by Grant’s elegance and serenity. That makes Reeves attractive because he is also introverted.

There were rumors that Keanu Reeves was dating Alexandra Grant. In October 2019, the couple was seen eating together in a sushi bar on Sunset Boulevard (LA). Some people find Grant happy, leaning his head on Reeves shoulders as he walks together.

Alexandra Grant was born in 1974. She graduated from Swarthmore University. Grant is currently a painter specializing in the illustration of books in Los Angeles. In 2011, she helped actor Keanu Reeves draw the autobiography Ode To Happiness. The 2016 Reeves Shadow book is also illustrated by Alexandra Grant. Together they own the publishing house X Artists’ Book.

Keanu Charles Reeves is a symbol of Canadian cinema in particular, Hollywood in general in the 1980s. In everyday life, Reeves is a kind, gentle and compassionate man. He always kept his private life private, especially after the tragedy of losing a child and his girlfriend Jennifer Syme being killed in an accident. Keanu Reeves is 20 years old and has received many greetings from fans.