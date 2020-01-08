Loading...

Today’s list is all about those celebrities who lead that motorcycle life! Yes – although most rich and famous people like to be driven around by a private driver, some more restless and adventurous souls clearly prefer to drive to places themselves while feeling the warm breeze on their faces (don’t hate us for the rhyme).

Anyway, if you keep scrolling you will see some Hollywood names such as George Clooney and Bradley Cooper, but also iconic musicians such as Alanis Morissette and Cher who lead that motorcycle life. Although you can certainly guess some celebrities who have made the list, others may just surprise you!

Okay, now they are there – Keanu Reeves and 19 other celebrities who like to travel on motorcycles!

20 Let’s start with Ryan Reynolds in a brown leather jacket

We decided to kick off the list with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds who was seen on his motorcycle while wearing a light brown leather jacket – sort of a hipster version of your regular motorcyclist! The Canadian definitely looks like he knows what he is doing!

19 Here is David Beckham riding his motorcycle

About knowing what he is doing – former professional footballer David Beckham was also seen as he rode his motorcycle through Los Angeles. It certainly seems that many celebrities prefer to ride a motorcycle, because they can reduce the crazy traffic jams of LA!

18 and Tom Hardy with a huge backpack

The next on our list is Hollywood star Tom Hardy who was spotted on a motorcycle with a giant backpack on his back. We don’t know for sure where the actor went – but it certainly looks like he wasn’t so upset about the big bag on his back!

17 George Clooney also rides his wife on a motorcycle

How cute are actor George Clooney and his wife Amal driving a motorcycle together? Frankly, we need someone to drive us around like George drives his wife – there’s just something about sharing a motorcycle that’s oh so romantic!

16 Bradley Cooper knows that the fastest way to travel is

We certainly think Bradley Cooper is one of those Hollywood stars who likes to ride his motorcycle. Granted – we sometimes see the actor hitting a taxi, but most of the time Bradley knows that the fastest and easiest way to travel around is on a motorcycle!

15 And Alanis Morissette proves that motorcycles aren’t just for men

Singer Alanis Morissette is the first lady on our list to be noticed with her motorcycle, but she is certainly not the last! Although the majority of our list are male celebrities, a famous lady is occasionally seen riding a motorcycle!

14 Jason Momoa likes to remain unrecognizable (and safe)

Let’s continue with actor Jason Momoa, whom we barely recognized in the photo above. Seriously, if it hadn’t been for the hair, we probably would have just skipped the photo. We have to say – we love how safe Jason is when riding a motorcycle, that helmet certainly looks pretty sturdy!

13 Brad Pitt looks very cool

The next one on our list is another Hollywood star – this time we’re talking about actor Brad Pitt. The hunk was seen on his motorcycle and while he was wearing a helmet – we have to say he still looked pretty cool!

12 And Orlando Bloom is all about that motorcyclist’s life – including a black leather jacket

Speaking of cool – how amazing does Orlando Bloom look while chilling on his motorcycle and wearing a classic black leather jacket? The Hollywood star is known to love motorcycles and he is often driven on them, so he effortlessly deducts this look!

11 Keanu Reeves takes his motorcycle everywhere

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is definitely one of those famous people that we can imagine 100% doing groceries while riding a motorcycle. If you are a fan of Keanu Reeves and you want to see all the ways the star likes to travel, click here!

10 Olivia Munn definitely pulls it out

Another famous lady who has come on our list is actress Olivia Munn. The beautiful brunette is clearly not afraid to ride motorcycles – in fact, she looks incredibly bossy! Olivia Munn on a motorcycle is definitely a mood!

9 And Ewan McGregor poses on his motorcycle with a puppy

While the majority of the photos on our list were made by paparazzi, we managed to find a number of photos that the celebrities actually posted on their social media. The first is this photo of actor Ewan McGregor posing on his motorcycle with a cute puppy – we can’t stop watching it!

8 Gerard Butler seems to be in a hurry

Let’s move on to Hollywood star Gerard Butler, who seems to be in absolute hurry while riding his motorcycle. Fortunately for him, this is probably the fastest way to get places in Los Angeles and hopefully it didn’t take long for him!

7 And Arnold Schwarzenegger loves red

The next on our list is the former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was seen on his red engine with fire engine in Los Angeles. The Terminator star definitely looks like a boss and we wouldn’t dare stand in his way!

6 singer Pink is wearing heels

Another lady who has been on our list is singer Pink. As you can see in the photo above, Pink is riding her motorcycle on heels and although that doesn’t seem to be the safest option, the singer seems to be doing fine!

5 Justin Timberlake is not a fan of Paparazzi

Judging by the photo above of Justin Timberlake on a motorcycle – it seems that the singer is not too happy that paparazzi take pictures of him. Justin was seen on his modified Harley-Davidson in Los Angeles and we have to say – he looks pretty cool!

4 And Lenny Kravitz was born to pose on one

Here is another picture of a celebrity who is actually posing on a motorcycle instead of being captured by the paparazzi! Singer Lenny Kravitz is probably the only celebrity on this list who was literally born for motorcycle life – he always looks so edgy and punk!

3 Hugh Laurie seems bored with a red light

To be honest, this photo of actor Hugh Laurie is visibly bored by a red light literally everyone! It is nice to see that although the rich and famous live a much better life than we do, they must follow all traffic rules.

2 Tom Cruise doesn’t care about safety

The next one on our list is Hollywood star Tom Cruise who – as you can see in the photo above – feels very comfortable on a motorcycle. Before you really go crazy, this is a photo of the recording of one of the Tom Cruise films – and that is exactly why the actor is not wearing a helmet!

1 And finally here is Cher, who drives her in the 90s

To complete our list of celebrities and motorcycles, we decided to ride this iconic image of singer Cher on her motorcycle in a Harley-Davidson parade in Beverly Hills in 1994. Frank will never surprise us!