Keanu Reeves and 19 other celebrities look cool while pumping gas

When we think of celebrities and their expensive cars, we usually only imagine that they drive to fancy restaurants, take selfies on the passenger seats and park them in their huge garages. But while celebrities do all of that, they often have to stop at the gas station and fill their gas tanks, just like the rest of us.

So today we thought we were going to see what it would look like if the rich and famous were pumping gas. From Hollywood stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper to musicians like Selena Gomez and Harry Styles – no matter how big your bank account is, you’re probably still going to pump your own gas!

Okay, now they are here – Keanu Reeves and 19 other celebrities that look cool pumping!

20 Let’s start with Harry Styles and his hat

Via: justjared.com

To kick off our list, we decided to go with these photos of singer Harry Styles who pumped gas to the gas station while wearing shorts and what looks like a pretty warm beanie. It looks like Harry can’t decide if it’s hot or cold outside!

19 Here’s Bella Hadid doing it as a model

Via: gotceleb.com

The next on our list is model Bella Hadid which is also often seen at the gas station. As you can see, the brunette beauty decided to go for a fairly comfortable look for the day with leggings, a hoodie and some thick white sneakers!

18 and Jennifer Lawrence pays for it

Via: pinterest.com

Let’s continue with Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence, who was also seen in a rather athletic edition while paying for gas at the gas station. As you can see, Jen rocked what seemed to be a workout outfit in which she looked absolutely amazing!

17 Hilary Duff seems pretty busy

Via: celebsfirst.com

Being a mother of two definitely means that Hilary Duff usually has a pretty busy day. As you can see from the pictures above, she even has to call while she’s at the gas station, but Hillary treats it like a professional – you can tell this mom knows what she’s doing!

16 Sofia Richie jumped over it

Via: gotceleb.com

Another famous sight that was seen at a gas station is Sophia Richie. The young star rocked short cycling shorts and a simple tee when she was seen as she hopped over the gas cable at a station in Los Angeles!

15 And Leonardo DiCaprio took a telephone call

Via: pinterest.com

Another celebrity who was clearly a bit busy while pumping gas is actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The Hollywood star was seen at the gas station while he was on the phone and we can’t help but notice that he is rocking a T-shirt with the text “Leo” on it!

14 Dakota Johnson seemed bored

Via: gotceleb.com

The next one on our list is another Hollywood star – this time we’re talking about Dakota Johnson. As you can see in the pictures above, the actress doesn’t really like going to the gas station – in fact she looked pretty bored while pumping!

13 Chloe Moretz looked stylish

Via: gotceleb.com

We are absolutely obsessed with the Chloe Moretz gas station – we love that the young actress combined gray leggings with a dark green bomber jacket, the combination certainly provides a cool look. And yes, it is clear that Chloe is also very busy because she would not take the phone from her ear!

12 And Joe Jonas waited

Via: justjared.com

Another celebrity who was pretty bored at the gas station is singer Joe Jonas. Unlike Dakota, who immediately picked up her phone to probably browse social media, Joe just stood there and waited patiently while looking into the distance!

11 Keanu Reeves looked cool

Via: pinterest.com

There is no doubt that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves always looks super cool, and as you can see in the pictures above – he likes to travel around with his motorcycle. When it comes to the rich and famous Keanu is certainly not the only one – there are many celebrities who love motorcycling!

10 Shay Mitchell was wearing heels boots

Via: justjared.com

Next to our list is actress Shay Mitchell who looked absolutely cute while pumping gasoline to the gas station. We are especially obsessed with her brown boots that extend beyond the knee and are definitely a statement! They bring ordinary jeans and a white top to a whole new level!

9 Liam Hemsworth tried not to remain recognized

Via: justjaredjr.com

As you can see in the photos above, Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth certainly tried to remain unrecognizable while pumping gas. The actor was seen at a gas station in Los Angeles and in an attempt to stay undercover he not only wore his sunglasses, but also a hat!

8 Selena Gomez served us as business chic

Via: hawtcelebs.com

Let’s move on to the former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez, who was another celebrity who was on the phone while pumping gas. As you can see in the pictures above, Selena served us a business chic look while shaking up and down a shirt and a pair of black heels!

7 And Iggy Azalea was not happy with the Paparazzi

Via: gotceleb.com

Iggy Azalea is another artist who was seen at the gas station – and we can certainly see that she was not very happy with the fact that the paparazzi took pictures of her. Iggy quickly filled her gasoline and jumped into her car, giving the photographers a nasty look!

6 Kylie Jenner knew what she was doing

Via: pinterest.com

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner also came on our list, and as you can see in the pictures above – she looked very cute in this little blazer and short set! We now all know that Kylie is a boss, which also means that she knows for sure how to pump her own gas!

5 Ryan Gosling was wearing a Macaulay Culkin T-shirt

Via: buzzfeed.com

Frankly, we’re all used to Ryan Gosling always looking super handsome – the actor even looks great at the airport, let alone pumping gas! Personally, we love how he rocks and the Macullay Culkin T-shirt – we love celebrities who support other celebrities!

4 Mila Kunis seemed tired

Via: gotceleb.com

Another Hollywood star on our list is Mila Kunis. The actress and mother of two visibly looked exhausted while they were at the gas station, but to be honest, we fully understand – it is not easy to have young children and go shopping all day!

3 Kim Kardashian Rocked thigh-high boots

Via: pinterest.com

Kylie Jenner is not the only reality TV star that has seen gas – her older sister Kim Kardashian has probably taught her how to do it! In the photos above you can see Kim look stylish in a pair of black thigh-high boots and frankly – Kim is pumping gas is such a vibe!

2 Bradley Cooper Ignored The Paparazzi

Via: justjared.com

Next on our list is Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, who probably realized that the paparazzi were taking pictures of him while he was pumping gas, but he didn’t care. The actor filled his tank and quickly jumped back in his car!

1 And finally, Reese Witherspoon was wearing a checkered shirt

Via: gotceleb.com

To complete our list, we decided to go with these photos of Reese Witherspoon who rocked a plaid shirt while he was at the gas station. Frankly, the actress always looks pretty fashionable and we love that she has combined her red and blue flannel with these vibrant blue sunglasses!