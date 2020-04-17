Kaysville residents pull together to provide drive-by barbecue for neighbors

Brandon Porter waves to the Hammond family and other neighbors during a drive-by barbecue in Kaysville on Friday. Members of the Singleton, Robison and Burks families teamed up for the neighborhood event, where they planned to serve 250 meals.

Joy Bell-Burks hands food to a passenger in a minivan during a drive-up barbecue in Kaysville on Friday, April 17, 2020. Members of the Singleton, Robison and Burks families teamed up for the neighborhood event, where they planned to serve 250 meals. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Melissa Robison uses a walkie-talkie to call in an order for Stephanie Hyde and her son, Carson Hyde, during a drive-up barbecue in Kaysville on Friday, April 17, 2020. Members of the Singleton, Robison and Burks families teamed up for the neighborhood event, where they planned to serve 250 meals. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Residents practice social distancing while waiting in line for a drive-by barbecue in Kaysville on Friday, April 17, 2020. Members of the Singleton, Robison and Burks families teamed up for the neighborhood event, where they planned to serve 250 meals. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brandon Porter makes a drink for one of his neighbors at a drive-by barbecue in Kaysville on Friday, April 17, 2020. Members of the Singleton, Robison and Burks families teamed up for the neighborhood event, where they planned to serve 250 meals. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Ben Robison hands a tray of hot dogs to Jim Burks during a drive-up barbecue in Kaysville on Friday, April 17, 2020. Members of the Singleton, Robison and Burks families teamed up for the neighborhood event, where they planned to serve 250 meals. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News