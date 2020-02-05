Kay Mellor drama The Syndicate to return to BBC One after five years

A fourth series of Kay Mellor’s critically acclaimed drama The Syndicate is on its way to BBC One – five years after the show’s last run.

A broadcast date for the new series has not yet been announced, but it will consist of six-hour episodes and will premiere on BBC One – after which it will find its way along the American version of streaming platform BritBox.

The series is said to revolve around Woodvale Kennels staff being offered for sale – putting jobs at risk – before a huge lottery win seems to solve their problems.

But this is the syndicate, which means that things are far from easy. The staff soon discovers that there are obstacles that must be overcome before they can claim the money that is legitimately theirs.

Speaking of the show’s return, Mellor said she was “excited” to work with the BBC again.

“As always, it is a brand new syndicate and has a fresh and unique transatlantic story,” she revealed.

“I couldn’t help but place this series in a dog kennel. I own a Shih-tzu and I love animals – they say you should never work with children or animals, but I am a loser for a challenge and can’t wait to get started. “

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, added: “We are so happy that The Syndicate is coming back for a fourth series on BBC One.

“Kay’s gripping, intriguing and heart-warming scripts will take viewers on a roller coaster of emotions while a brand new set of characters from a dog kennel in Leeds wins the lottery and sets their sights on Vegas.”

Mellor recently won a Special Recognition prize at the 2020 Broadcast Awards in honor of her career in the British drama, which now covers four decades.