Kay Granger: reprimand Pelosi for tearing up the SOTU speech

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “Wasted her time and was disrespectful” as she tore up President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union, according to Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas.

Granger told Fox News’ Charles Payne Thursday that it was introducing a resolution condemning Pelosi’s actions: “The SOTU speech was a tradition of allowing the President to speak to the nation and there was a sense of respect for the president regardless of partiality and I saw that broke yesterday. I think it’s a very sad thing. “

Granger noted that Trump’s speech “honored some people who have honored our country over the years”.

The congresswoman later added that she “submitted a privileged resolution to the vote stating that [Pelosi] her time was misused and disrespectful”.

Granger said on Wednesday, before Parliament voted on the resolution, “Spokeswoman Pelosi’s actions last night were horrific and shameful. Regardless of her personal feelings, she had a responsibility to act politely as Chair of the House of Representatives of the Democrats, but of the Volkshaus. “

The Texas Republican ended her interview on Thursday with a call for bipartisan collaboration, saying, “I would hope we can work together as well as many of us work together, but such situations – it was so public and the disregard was so obvious – This saved us some problems. We all want to do our job and tell our districts what we did and how we use this good economy. “

