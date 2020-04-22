Kawasaki’s new Moto EV Has A Manual Transmission

Screenshot: Kawasaki

Last November at the EICMA show, Kawasaki showed off a quick look at his new electric sport, and for the past two months has been uploading small teaser clips ripping around a closed circuit on his YouTube channel. The bright green motorcycle maker has been careful not to reveal much of the project he calls “EV Endeavor” in the videos. We don’t know how fast it is, or how much power it will take, or how much power its electric motor will have, but we know a few things. Perhaps most importantly, it has a 4-story transmission box.

Most EVs on the market, be it vehicles or motorcycles, feature a gearbox for a single speed. Porsche recently adapted a two-speed gearbox to the rear engine of its Taycan, which allows faster acceleration as well as higher top speeds. Which is certainly not the first time a multi-speed transmission has been adapted to an EV, but it is a prominent recent example from a large manufacturer.

EVs with a single reduction in gear speed make a compromise between acceleration and maximum direct speed. Because EV engines run at very high RPM, it is not as big a problem as an internal combustion engine, but it is still a compromise. Electric motors like Harley-Davidson LiveWire or the Zero SR / F are on top at about 100 miles per hour, but that is not enough for Kawasaki. Their own almost-charged H2R super-race bike is rated at over 240 miles per hour.

By fitting four gears forward to his EV bike, Kawasaki is able to engineer in the EV of rapid acceleration as well as the mega speeds that Kawasakis are known for. Just like the enthusiastic argument against automatic transmissions in cars, single-speed EV engines have been derived so as not to be cumbersome to drive without the need to shift. Kawasaki says the manual transmission “not only allows for a larger speed range, it also allows the pilot to have a larger input.”

In addition to the manual transmission, Kawasaki also develops an interesting regenerative brake control controlled by the thumbs. This would be added on another level of complexity to ride this electric motorcycle that other EV bikes lack. Instead of simply setting a level of regen via the bike’s screen, it looks like it can be added to the flight with a thumb press.

While Kawasaki has not officially released any statistics or specifications, or even a name, for the bike, it already has attention. It has to be mentioned that the good people at RideApart don’t think of being called Endeavor, and Kawi would be stupid to point his sports bike at Ninja. I expect everything that Team Green’s electric speed demon is cooking, no matter what it’s called. Based on these short videos, it looks like it will be a fun ride.

