The school board of the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School has suffered a major loss and today is deeply saddened by the death of former board member, Trustee Shirley Patterson. Trustee Patterson died this weekend after a heart procedure.

Representing the Township of Asphodel-Norwood, Township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen and the municipality of Trent Hills, she currently served her third term as Trustee and was elected for the first time in 2010.

“It’s hard for me to make clear how much we, both personally and as a board member, will miss Shirley Patterson in our community. However, her death is an even greater loss for our students, and especially those students and schools within her constituency. They have lost the most passionate, dedicated and tireless supporter they could ever have wished for. Shirley was very proud of emphasizing the successes of students and staff at our Board table, and the passion and joy of our students shone through in all her work. I truly believe that their laughter and joy have enriched Shirley’s life, as she enriched ours, “said Diane Lloyd, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Our thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences are extended to the Shirley family in this time of sorrow.”

Trustee Patterson served on numerous board committees during her three terms. She was a strong supporter of all board students and a particularly dedicated champion of students with special needs, and a fervent supporter of the board’s efforts to promote the mental well-being of students and staff.

“Shirley’s passion and unique dedication was to ensure that every student in our care got success within their reach. Her care and compassion for all people – not just our students and staff, but everyone who came in contact with her – was a unique feature of Shirley. She was incredibly kind-hearted and cheerful in everything she accomplished. Knowing her was counting you as a friend for her. We all miss her enormously ”, says Jennifer Leclerc, director of education.

Flags will be dropped at all school schools and facilities to honor Trustee Patterson.

Shirley Patterson is survived by her husband Pat and their family, including many adored grandchildren.

Family, friends and colleagues are invited to attend the visit at Havelock United Church, 10 Ontario Street on Wednesday, January 22 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral service on Thursday, January 23 at 2 p.m. In memory of Shirley, instead of flowers, donations to the Campbellford Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.

(Press release from KPRDSB)

