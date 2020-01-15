Katy Perry looks retro in flared pants and other star snappers

January 15, 2020 | 12:57 p.m.
1 of
20
Katy Perry gets off with her dog Nugget in Venice, California.
MEGA
2 of
20
She reached for a cup of Starbucks coffee when she left a friend’s house in retro pants and a Chanel sweatshirt.
MEGA
3 of
20
Martin Lawrence poses with his fiancee Roberta Moradfar and his daughters at the premiere of “Bad Boys for Life” in Los Angeles.
Splash news
4 of
20
Charles Melton, Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens take a one-way selfie at the premiere of “Bad Boys for Life”.
Splash news
5 of
20
Iskra Lawrence reaches for her baby bump at the premiere of “Bad Boys for Life”.
MEGA
6 of
20
Brad Garrett is in West Hollywood with his fiancee IsaBeall Quella and daughter Hope Violet Garrett.
BACK GRID
7 of
20
Anthony Davis chews on chips the size of his when Anthony Davis Ruffles Lime and Jalapeno Chip hit the market in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
8 of
20
Chris Ivery and Ellen Pompeo attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
9 of
20
Nicolas Cage and Kesha pose together at the special broadcast of “Color Out Of Space” in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
10 of
20
Ilana Glazer is on her way to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in all colors.
Getty Images
11 of
20
Jared Leto arrives at the Gucci show in Milan.
Getty Images
12 of
20
John Early visits Huli’s Season 2 “Shrill” preview with a clear button.
Getty Images
13 of
20
Gina Rodriguez and husband Joe LoCicero show some PDAs at the Disney premiere of “Diary of a Future President”.
Getty Images
14 of
20
Rachel Bloom shows her baby bump at the premiere of “Diary of a Future President”.
Getty Images
15 of
20
Hilary Duff carries a box of succulents in Studio City, California.
BACK GRID
16 of
20
Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena go shopping in Los Angeles.
MEGA
17 of
20
Kaley Cuoco fits into a dinner while having her hair done in Rome.
BACK GRID
18 of
20
Katie Holmes looks chic at the Marc Cain fashion show in Berlin.
Getty Images
19 of
20
Selena Gomez leaves the Puma business in New York.
MEGA
20 of
20
Amanda Seyfried carries a huge bouquet of flowers at a press conference for Lancome in Tokyo.
Getty Images