Katie Sowers writes history as the first woman to coach in Super Bowl

MIAMI – Katie Sowers wrote history on Sunday evening and became the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.

The first female coach to help win a Lombardi trophy is still there for the taking.

Sowers came in as an offensive assistant to the San Francisco 49ers who happened to be the first woman to ever coach in this competition. She is also the first openly gay coach.

But she missed her groundbreaking night by winning a championship ring when the 49ers couldn’t hold the 20-10 lead they took in the fourth quarter before losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. During her evening there was a 60-second Microsoft commercial in which she was thanked for knocking down another door for women.

The newest Super Bowl contained women in many roles.

Norma Hunt, widow of Chiefs’ founder Lamar, is the only woman who has attended all 54 Super Bowls and is also part of the property group that brought Kansas City its first Super Bowl title since 1970. The 49ers have Denise DeBartolo York as co-Chairman.

Then there is Virginia McCaskey, 97 and the owner of the Chicago Bears, who appeared in the NFL commercial that was shown at the start of the Super Bowl to celebrate the beginning of the next century of competition.

INDISPENSIBLE RECEPTION WINS AGAIN

Fans have spoken and the Immaculate Reception is their choice for the best moment of the first 100 years of the NFL.

The NFL announced the results of voting for the Super Bowl fans on Sunday and chose the Terry Bradshaw pass that picked up Franco Harris at Three Rivers Stadium and provided a 60-yard touchdown in a 13-7 win over the Raiders in an AFC division game in December 1972.

Voting began in July with fans choosing the best moment for each team, and the 32 moments were collected before fans finally ranked the last four as part of the centenary of the competition.

The victory by the Immaculate Reception defeated the Helmet Catch of David Tyree after a pass from Eli Manning in the Super Bowl 2008, when the Giants denied perfection to New England in both 19-0 and the Lombardi Trophy. Dwight Clark received the final minute of the 1981 NFC championship game at Candlestick Park, best known as “The Catch,” finishing third with the perfect Miami season in 1972 in fourth.

To celebrate the victory of the Immaculate Reception, Bradshaw and Harris, now both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, worked together Sunday to re-record Sunday’s moment during the Super Bowl pregame show at Fox.

“We’re putting the ball in Terry’s hands, and the rest is history,” Harris said.

Bradshaw joked: “You must know how to make it bounce, honey!”

COIN CHAIR 100 YEARS ON MAKING

Not only does the NFL celebrate 100 years of football, the competition also invited four World War II veterans who are all 100 years old to participate in the toss.

Charles McGee, a member of the famous Tuskegee Airmen, flew 136 combat missions in World War II. He became a colonel who later flew in wars in Korea and Vietnam. He ran away with referee Bill Vinovich who handled the throw of the actual coin.

McGee was accompanied by a trio of other 100-year-old veterans from World War II for the toss: Staff Sergeant Odon Cardenas, Lt. Col. Samuel Lombardo, Corporal Sidney Walton helps to honor both their military heritage and the 100th anniversary of the NFL as a professional football league.

TICKETS FOR THE GAME

Sheryll Thomas from Bates City, Missouri, had one of the best possible deals for the Super Bowl: free tickets.

She won her pair in early October during a 5K walk at Arrowhead Stadium. So she knew for weeks that she would be in Hard Rock Stadium for this game.

Then her favorite team, the Chiefs, won the AFC championship to earn Kansas City’s first Super Bowl trip since 1970. She and her husband, Jack, arrived at the stadium dressed in Chief’s jerseys and turned down a lot of money for the opportunity to enter the Hard Rock Stadium.

“It was overwhelming,” said Sheryll Thomas. “I offered so many people to buy them. I was offered $ 10,000 in the parking lot a while ago.”

Now the Thomases still have a wish.

“The only thing that will make it better is to take home a win,” said Sheryll Thomas.

StubHub said the average ticket price was $ 6,513 hours before the kick-off, 53% higher than a year ago when the Super Bowl was in Atlanta. Entering the gates costs $ 5,270.

Tony Leogrande from Fontana, California, also got his tickets for free. The Detroit fan and his wife have been traveling to every home and away match since 2013 and the Lions have rewarded Leogrande with a few tickets to the Super Bowl at their last home match. His wife did not come to the Super Bowl and left Leogrande an extra ticket. He found Mike Bray, a Niners fan from Pennsylvania.

“I’ve been looking for tickets for months and months and flew here without a ticket,” Bray said.

“Walked on and asked a thousand people:” Who has a ticket? “Who’s got a ticket?” Someone said, “Find the guy from the lions.” Not many fans of lions. … I have a ticket. It worked well. I paid $ 4,000, which is reasonable for me, and it works great. So I am very happy to be here. “

Leogrande agreed: “He knows more about me than my wife already.”

Bray has a lot of company. StubHub says that Pennsylvania, Nebraska and New Jersey were among the states with the highest jump in ticket sales in the last two days, with ticket sales in Pennsylvania jumping by 118% at the time.

BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE

Make-A-Wish brought 19 wishing children and their families from 12 different states and Canada to the Super Bowl, and their seats couldn’t have been much better.

First row.

“Ooooh! I love it! Said Terry, an 18-year-old from Michigan who deals with kidney disease. Normally a fan of Lions plans to cheer Terry for San Francisco in this game.

Said his chair would be in the front row, right behind the Niners couch. 16-year-old Chris from Hawaii celebrated a bit of a dance after a bewildered reaction: “One?”

Founded in 1980 to help critically ill children, Make-A-Wish began working with the NFL in 1982 to compete for the wish of John Paul Serna, a 12-year-old boy from Arizona, who was the Super Bowl of that year. That was the ninth wish in the history of Make-A-Wish, and the organization has awarded at least one wishing child to this Super Bowl with over 250 wishes for this game for 38 years.