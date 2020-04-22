Katie Price was filmed checking into rehabilitation in an honest and cruel trailer for her reality show ahead of a special episode – The Scottish Sun

KATIE Price has revealed that she entered rehab in the trailer for a special edition of her reality show, My Crazy Life.

The mother of five was seen boldly acknowledging that she had decided to check in and that was something that had “been brewed for a while”.

Katie made an honest confession in the trailer for her upcoming one-off event, Credit: Quest Red

Speaking to the camera, Katie bluntly said: “I have decided to check in as an inpatient. That is something that has been brewed for a while, there is only so much that I can take as a human.”

Then in the trailer, Katie was seen sitting on the couch chatting with a friend when she admitted: “Everything just got to me and the only reason I’m still sitting here now is because of my children.”

The 41-year-old man continued to reveal that even though he felt like he had been to hell and returned, he began to feel like himself again.

Katie also seemed to realize that everyone was locked out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The star checks himself into rehabilitation as an inpatient Credit: Quest Red

An honest trailer shows Katie talking about her feelings. Credits: Quest Red

Sitting on the bed, he told his friend on the phone: “I came out of the hospital and realized where everyone was going? And everyone had isolated themselves.”

Viewers can watch specials one time on Monday May 4 at Quest Red.

Katie proves once and for all her difficult cake after revealing she “took more beasts than anyone” in the grueling reality series Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The mother of five became a victim of the anger of former military member Ant Middleton during the first episode, and told The Sun Online that she hopes viewers will now understand “my life is more than just a car accident.”

Katie admits the only reason she’s still here is because of her kids Credit: Quest Red

Katie says that even though going to ‘hell and back’ she starts to feel better Credit: Quest Red

In the blast episode Monday night, Katie surprised fans when she revealed the threat of a new abduction just before she joined the show.

He was also involved in a struggle with Ant officer, Jason Fox, after which he was told that he would give “aspirin headaches” after his constant retort.

Katie, who also struggled with the diagnosis of her mother’s terminal lung disease a year earlier, was also asked to “close her mouth” after saying a simple cough.

Later, he was targeted by Ant’s boss for not filling his water bottle properly.

Katie said she was stunned to realize that everyone was locked when she left rehab Credit: Quest Red

Katie also appeared in the SAS celebrity edition: Who Dares WinsCredit: Quest Red

Speaking exclusively to The Sun Online after the episode, the brave star said: “I hope now people will understand that there are more things in my life than just a car accident – I take beastings and don’t give up.

“When I was told that I would ‘even make Aspirin a headache’ I could not go back – I thought: respect, he has a point!

“I’m not used to others using liners that are better than me – I was defeated by my Staff Commander, and fair play – he was right.

“I take more beasts than anyone – I learn quickly that there is no room for chaos.”

