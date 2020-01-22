Katie Crutchfield recently read a newspaper entry when she was 17 years old. “It was really sad,” she says. “I talked about how I wanted to stop drinking, and it was so long ago.”

It’s 11 am, but Crutchfield, who performs as Waxahatchee, is still in his pajamas, sitting in the garden of his twin sister Allison in Los Angeles. Now 30, she has been sober for a year and a half. “I really feel like I came back to the person I was before I started drinking,” she says. “I went back to my roots, musically.”

Crutchfield began her career in her hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, where she and her sister formed the feminist punk group PS Eliot in 2007. They gained dedicated fans and critical acclaim before dissolving in 2011, when which she took the name of Waxahatchee in a stream near her childhood home. Since then, she has released four even more acclaimed albums, establishing herself as one of the most sensitive songwriters in rock and embracing the life of a musician on tour.

“When I was a teenager, I didn’t make money (on tour),” she says. “The goal was to travel across the country and play music and meet people, and a lot of that was drinking. It’s so common in the daily lives of musicians. You are responsible for creating a fun evening for people. I felt myself starting to stop drinking slowly, then every time I had a crazy evening I felt extra, extra bad. “

By the time she finished the Noisy Out in the Storm tour in 2017, she knew it was time to change. “I didn’t go to rehab or anything like that,” she says, “but I have a lot of sober friends and I have a lot of people I can talk to. I did a lot of reading, a lot of spiritual reflection, a lot of self-help therapy. I had time to fully return to the space of the next record. “

The result of this period of reflection is Crutchfield’s new album, Saint Cloud, due out on March 27. With a flourishing acoustic guitar, swollen drums and his intimate approach characteristic of songwriting, the disc looks at the American and the stripped country. “I became so obsessed with people like Lucinda Williams, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris,” she says. “All these powerful women in the country. I wanted to enter this power a little. “

Saint Cloud reports a distinct change in the sound of its previous work. “I knew I wanted my next album to be completely different from Out In The Storm,” she says. “I love it all, but I knew (this sound) was not going to be super durable for me because it is so strong and abrasive. I needed to have this experience, but I also knew that I was going to need to take a sharp turn on the next one. “

The new album opens with “Oxbow”, where Crutchfield’s voice floats in orbit around a regular drum rhythm, repeating the words “I want it all”. She describes the next track, the brilliant melodic “Can’t Do Much” (“I love you until the day of my death / I guess no matter why”), as non-sentimental. “It’s very dry and dry, almost like I’m frustrated with having gushing feelings,” she says.

Many songs refer to place names and travel; the album’s title comes from St. Cloud, Florida, his father’s hometown. “It’s a nice little nod to my father,” she says. “Because a lot of this music – old country music – is my parents’ music.”

Crutchfield wrote “Fire”, a popular slow burner, while she and her partner, musician Kevin Morby, were driving from Birmingham to their home in Kansas City, a route that goes directly through Memphis. “If I could love you unconditionally, I could / could iron the edges of the darkest sky,” she sings.

“You have to drive straight over the Mississippi and it’s so epic,” she says. “Memphis is a place where I grew up often going on family vacations. So it has this softness and heaviness for me. After driving and singing with the melody in her head, she quickly wrote everything on her phone when they reached their destination. “It is the only time in my life that I have written much of a song, not on an instrument or on a piece of paper,” she said. “I did not change anything.”

Crutchfield sometimes found it difficult to write lyrics in his new state of sobriety. “I banged my head a lot against the wall,” she says. “I had very good melodies, but the lyrics were so difficult for me. It was like pulling teeth. I had all of this frustrating creative energy. I knew I had so much to say and I knew it was there, but I just couldn’t get it. I feel like it was on the tip of my tongue. “

The rowdy “Lilacs”, the last song she wrote for the record, gathered at her piano in Kansas City (“I’m so angry, baby, about something you could say / I dream of a horrible stranger, working my way through the day “).” It was definitely one of those days, “she says.” I was just in a bad mood. Through all of my personal growth and the path I have follow up, you have these days where you find yourself in bad behavior and thought patterns. When I wrote this chorus, I was like, “Okay, let’s shed some light at the end of the tunnel . “”

The last lines of the song mention the lilac flowers she had taken from her front yard and placed in glass bottles of Topo Chico water above the piano. “Lilacs have a longer lifespan if they drink carbonated water,” she laughs. “A little advice from me to you.”

Crutchfield fell into an easier working groove when she started playing with Bobby Colombo and Bill Lennox from the indie-rock band from Detroit Bonny Doon. They cut Saint Cloud at the Sonic Ranch studio last July, for 10 days in the sweltering heat of West Texas. “It completely clicked for me,” she says. “My astrologer had strangely told me,” This week of July is going to be so important to you. “And when I went back and watched, it was the week I chose. It was so kismet and cool.”

Today, clean since June 2018, it has the impression of having returned in certain respects to its adolescence. “When I was young, I was so type A and so productive – almost annoying,” she says with a laugh. “Almost Leslie Knope. I came back and it’s great. It’s a really personal thing, sobriety. I feel like myself again. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEyYlyRr2_U (/ integrated)