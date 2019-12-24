Kathryn Tappen: Jeremy Roenick's comments & # 39; unacceptable & # 39;

Loading...

BALTIMORE – Kathryn Tappen responded to Jeremy Roenick& # 39; s Recent comments in Spittin & # 39; Chiclets about her and other NBC Sports employees.

In the episode of Spittin & # 39; Chiclets, Roenick talked about a vacation he took with his wife and Tappen, another host of NBC Sports. Roenick said that during the holidays, a woman at the resort asked Roenick about the nature of her relationship with the two women. "I play it as if we went to bed every day, all three," he said. "If it really came to fruition, it would be really good, but it will never happen."

Tappen issued a response to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal through NBC PR saying he does not approve Roenick's comments.

“While Jeremy and I remain good friends, what he said was unacceptable, especially among colleagues in the workplace. I don't approve your comments, "he said.

Roenick has not yet commented on the matter.

