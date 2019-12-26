Kathleen Flake: "Mormonism and its money" is not a new power struggle

Loading...

Last week's article in the Washington Post entitled, "The Mormon Church has cheated members with a $ 100 billion tax-free investment fund, the complainant alleges," puts readers in family camps: one supposes The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is exploiting its members, while another field wonders when the mainstream media will understand the role of faith and charity in religious life.

Kathleen Flake, the Mormon studies professor Richard Lyman Bushman of the University of Virginia, belongs to the last group. In an article he wrote for the university, he argues: “At some point, even with the dependence on investments that increase membership offers, the Church's commitments to members would be impossible to fulfill. The biggest problem is, as any reader of the Bible knows, that tithing is about faith, not about money. ”

After noting that tax law experts have already discredited the claims of a complainant who alleges that the Church of Jesus Christ saves money inappropriately, Flake highlights some of the lesser known aspects of the church's charitable work:

“It is possible that it is known that it has an unusually strong social assistance and relief system, but its scope can hardly be represented here, except in passing: food production and supply centers, immigrant services, employment centers, literacy programs and access to higher education, family counseling and drug addiction services, as well as its own version of Goodwill. "

Reflecting on the merit of greater transparency for church finances, Flake asks why the church simply does not open its records.

Your answer: The supposed problem is not about financial embezzlement, "it is about opposing views about what should be done with Church money and who can say it."

"In other words," Flake concludes, "this is a power struggle … and one we have seen before those who do not understand Mormonism and how it handles their money."

