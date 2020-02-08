Katherine Jenkins was “so nervous that I could hardly speak” when she was invited to have lunch with The Queen

KATHERINE Jenkins was lucky enough to appear for The Queen many times – but says she was “so nervous that she could barely speak” when she was invited to lunch with Her Majesty.

When she talked about LBC, the opera singer said that she was invited to dinner by Her Majesty and her husband, Prince Philip, but she feared that her table manners would be wrong.

2

Katherine Jenkins was “so scared I could hardly speak” when she was invited to lunch with The QueenCredit: Rex Features

The 39-year-old, who comes from Wales, said she was embarrassed at first, but the “caring” monarch had helped her feel good.

She said: “I was so nervous that I could hardly speak. I was particularly worried whether my table manners met the requirements.

“When they put a huge finger bowl in front of me, I thought, ‘Oh no. I have no idea what to do with it.’ I was embarrassed.

“Then they brought a plate of fruit around. I think Her Majesty noticed that I was uncomfortable with what to do next and noticed that I had to follow her lead.

“I thought it was a really nice touch, a very caring thing.”

2

The opera singer performed for Her Majesty many times, but was concerned about her table manners. Credit: PA: Press Association

LOO-VELY

Mama raves about a £ 1 toilet cleaner that sparkles with lime-covered bowls

DECISION CEILINGS

Mother bags ‘super soft’ £ 15 B & M litter for 50p, with which you can switch off the heating

MADE

I ran a million dollar company when I was 19, after starting an artificial nail business when I was 13

PRETTY IN PINK

DIY Whiz transforms the home into a pastel-colored, shabby-chic wonderland

GRAPES STAFF

Dr. Pimple Popper removes the man’s “nose clusters” that dangled from his nostrils

BUBBLE BELIEVE IT

The horror of the pregnant mother when she wets herself in the supermarket in the TikTok video

Katherine’s website explains that she is “a favorite of the royal family”.

Her most prestigious royal events include singing ‘God save the Queen’ at Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee, performing at the Queen’s Coronation Concerts at Buckingham Palace and celebrating her 90th birthday at Windsor Castle.

Yesterday we revealed how the queen and Phillip were once red in the face after a valet caught them in bed together.