Kate Spade Sport Review: Compact, Customizable Watch – 9to5Google

In contrast to Android, Google’s Wear operating system is limited to OEM adjustments. Fortunately, apps and watch faces can help make a watch unique compared to others. In the past few weeks, using my wife, I’ve seen Kate Spade Sport push the Wear OS customization better than any other watch I’ve seen.

The Kate Spate Sport or KSNY Sport is the latest collection of Wear OS watches from the brand. As part of the Fossil Group, the watch has some well-known aspects to offer, including rotating crowns, magnetic charging rings and a solid overall experience.

Two things that make Kate Spade Sport stand out from the crowd (and since I haven’t used this watch directly) are what I want to talk about here.

Compact hardware with a narrow band

The problem with many smartwatches is that they are simply not small. This is a problem that many women have had problems with, because larger watches on a small wrist just don’t look that good. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen complaints online about this.

The Kate Spade KSNY Sport addresses this with a design that is slim across the board. The thickness is roughly the same as other Wear OS watches (approx. 12 mm), but the physical body is 41 mm wide and the design makes the watch look slimmer than it actually is.

Perhaps the biggest factor in all of this is the compact band. Most smartwatches have strap sizes 20mm or 22mm wide, but the KSNY Sport ends up at just 16mm. This has a huge impact on the look of this watch.

All variants of the sports ship have a silicone strap in different colors and are robust straps with a secure closure. Fat would be my only concern, but my wife never seemed to have problems with it.

Kate Spade’s customization modes are excellent

In terms of software, the sport uses the same Wear OS platform as literally dozens of other Fossil wearables. The operating system works well for notifications, has a plethora of useful apps, and is okay with apps like Google Fit for basic fitness.

What sets Kate Spades watch apart are the custom additions to Wear OS with dials. Kate Spade preloads the KSNY Sport with over a dozen different dials, all of which are highly customizable. Each dial can be customized with colors, complications, and more. This can be done in part via the integrated Watchface carousel from Wear OS. However, the more powerful functions are available in the “Choose your Look” app. By default, this app is also quickly available via the button below. However, this button can be changed to open any other app.

By opening this app, users can quickly create a special design for their watch face by choosing the time of day, the color of their other jewelry, the color of their clothes and the color of accessories such as a wallet. When you tap the Kate Spade logo, the app generates a series of colors and applies them to one of the 16 Kate Spade watch faces.

My wife’s most popular dial at KSNY Sport was “Daisy”, an analog dial that pulls a petal off the flower during the day when you reach your step goal. Each dial has a sophisticated design with such a function display or a fun visual representation. On the “taxi” face, for example, a taxi drives to or from the screen when the clock turns off.

While my wife didn’t wear this watch every time we went somewhere, she adjusted the dial every time she wore it.

These customization modes are by far the most unique part of this watch. They work very well and really distinguish this hardware. For example, an Apple Watch cannot be customized in this way, and this is not easily possible with the Samsung Galaxy Watch either. The best part of most Wear OS watches is the physical design, and with KSNY Sport, Kate Spade and Fossil show how the software can help.

What else should you know about KSNY Sport?

Battery life: Overall, the battery life in sports is relatively good. It takes a day with ease, but it’s definitely a watch that you need to charge every night. Otherwise, you will run out of juice when you work the new day.

Overall, the battery life in sports is relatively good. It takes a day with ease, but it's definitely a watch that you need to charge every night. Otherwise, you will run out of juice when you work the new day.

The Kate Spade Sport uses Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor paired with 512 MB RAM. I'd rather see 1 GB, but the space saving is important for this super compact hardware and doesn't seem to ruin the experience. At the end of the day, it works, and performance is far from breaking a deal.

Where to buy

KSNY Sport is available in different colors, including some new ones that were presented at CES 2020. Prices start at $ 275, including rose gold / green, black / pink, and rose gold / pink. You can buy all three in the Kate Spade online shop and also on Amazon.

