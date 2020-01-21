Kate Middleton's dress was talked about (and here's where to buy it)

Forget the reunion of Brad and Jen at the SAG Awards (kidding, it’s been my year and it’s only January), yesterday it was Prince William and Kate Middleton who stole the show.

The royal couple welcomed guests to a reception to mark the UK-Africa investment summit at Buckingham Palace, giving us all something other than Meghan and Harry’s new arrangement to talk about.

Catherine looked resplendent in a long sleeve red sequin dress, which was sheer in the right places, with intricate pearl patterns and falling just above the ankle.

Kate has always championed British brands, and that was no exception. The Aurora Gown dress is from the sustainable brand Needle & Thread and is actually inspired by a vintage tablecloth. She paired it with trendy earrings from Soru, a London-based brand she’s already worn.

It is always in stock in certain sizes and exists in several colors. Although with the success of the dress, I would not be surprised if it was soon restocked.

If you don’t like the max length, don’t worry, as it is also available in mini style. Perfect for award season.