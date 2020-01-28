Kate Middleton wore a personal souvenir to visit the Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a busy week, releasing her own set of photographs of Holocaust survivors, taken in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust.

Yesterday, she also attended a workshop organized by the National Portrait Gallery hospital program at Evelina Children’s Hospital, as well as a ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day in London.

This required two outfit changes, and as always, the Duchess seemed to add a personal touch to her outfits. This included a necklace that is a sweet tribute to her children, and for the ceremony, she wore a pair of earrings that mean a lot to her.

These are the pearl earrings by Cassandra Goad, which she previously wore at the baptism of Prince Louis. Most recently, she wore them to a Christmas gathering at Buckingham Palace.

The duchess also defended one of her favorite British designers – and Princess Diana -, Catherine Walker, in a beautifully tailored coat dress.