Kate Middleton wears three rings on her wedding finger for her milestones in life

This is beautiful.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, from her fashion influence (Kate Middleton effect) to her super mother to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She is known as a family-oriented kingdom, with the Duchess who withdrew a few months ago from an event to stay at home with her children, something allegedly due to her ‘stripped down’ personnel policy.

This year, Kate’s family priorities brought news again, as it turned out that the three rings that she wore around her wedding finger had very special meanings.

We have all noticed the 12-carat sapphire star surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds on her ring finger, with the engagement ring an heirloom of Princess Diana. But on closer inspection, the Duchess of Cambridge carries two bands next to it.

One is of course her wedding ring made of Welsh gold, and the other was a sweet gift from Prince Willem.

Yes, the Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring from Annoushka with a value of £ 995 would be a push from Prince William. He would have given her the white gold band studded with diamonds after the birth of Prince George in 2013.

