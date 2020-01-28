Kate Middleton wears this necklace in sweet homage to her children

Kate Middleton is known to be a practical royal mom for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, given the nature of her role, it is not always possible for the Duchess of Cambridge to be with her children at all times.

Last week, Kate launched a national child development survey called “five big questions on children under the age of five” and visited a center for children and parents in Cardiff where she spoke about the challenges she herself was faced as a new mom.

At a children’s center in Ely, she talked to moms about feeling “isolated” when she gave birth to George in 2013.

“I was chatting with some moms. It was the first year and I had just had George – William was still working for search and rescue – and we came here and I had a little baby in the middle of Anglesey.

“It was so isolated, so cut. I had no family and he worked night shifts.

“So … if only I had a center like this.”

But Kate has found a way to keep her children close to her heart while she works. On the same day, she was photographed wearing a black turtleneck, a leopard-print midi skirt and a camel coat.

She also wore a magnificent gold pendant engraved with the initials of her children, G, C, L.

The necklace, called “Gold Midnight Moon”, is made by British jewelry designer Daniela Draper and costs just over £ 1,000 – but no longer appears online.

The Kate Middleton effect strikes again!