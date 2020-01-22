Kate Middleton was just wearing a shimmering red dress to organize a Buckingham Palace reception

Kate Middleton and Prince William organized a reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday, January 21.

The royal duo organized the event on behalf of the queen on the occasion of the UK-Africa Investment Summit taking place in London. While Meghan and Harry were noticeably absent, Kate and William had other royal members for the evening, including Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex Sophie and the Queen’s Princess Anne.

For the occasion Kate wore a beautiful red dress by Needle & Thread. The dress fits her to an elegant medium length and has translucent sleeves and a shimmering texture. The duchess is decorated with classic red pumps and a red structured clutch. She wore her hair in her characteristic resilient burst and her makeup natural and glowing.

William gave a speech at the event where he referred to his personal relationship with Africa. “The African continent has a very special place in my heart,” the royal father shared. “It is the place where my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where I could best introduce Catherine, I could think of no more suitable place than Kenya to sit on one knee. “

Do you want to deliver exclusive Royals content (news, fashion, lists and more) directly to your inbox? Sign up for our exclusive Fame10 Royals email!

View the sparkling red reception dress from Kate below: