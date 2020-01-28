Kate Middleton took touching photos of war survivors for Holocaust Memorial Day

The Duchess of Cambridge described the project as a “real honor”

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, and to commemorate this important day, the Duchess of Cambridge took photos of two survivors with their grandchildren.

The first photo Kate photographed shows Steven Frank, 84, with granddaughters Maggie and Trixie. With his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to the Westerbork transit camp and then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were three of only 93 children who survived the camp – an incredible statistic when you consider how 15,000 children were sent there. Steven’s father had been gassed to death for denouncing the Nazis.

The duchess, 38, also photographed Yvonne Bernstein, 82, with her granddaughter Chloé. Yvonne was a hidden child in France, traveling under the care of her aunt and uncle – who were seized and murdered for protecting her – and frequently changing house and name.

Reflecting on her work, Kate ponders: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of the family and the life they have built since their arrival in Britain in the 1940s. Families brought with them items of personal importance that appear in the photographs. “

“It was a real honor to have been invited to participate in this project and I hope that the memories of Yvonne and Steven will remain alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.”

The Duchess – patroness of the Royal Photographic Society – continued: “The excruciating atrocities of the Holocaust, which have been caused by the most unthinkable evil, will forever remain heavy in our hearts. Yet it is so often in the most unimaginable adversity that the most remarkable people thrive. Despite incredible trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most assertive people I have had the privilege of meeting. They look back on their experiences with sadness, but also with gratitude for being among the lucky few to come out of it. “

The portraits of Kate, who is a passionate photographer and who regularly takes photos of her children for Kensington Palace’s Instagram account, will be part of a new exhibit launched later this year by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety.

It will showcase 75 images of survivors and their families and pay tribute to the victims of the Holocaust. He also hopes to inspire people to consider their own responsibility and never forget the nightmare endured by the persecuted.

