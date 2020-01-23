Kate Middleton talks about the isolation she felt when Prince George was a baby

Kate Middleton talks about her early years as the mother of Prince George!

The royal mother visited the Ely and Careau Children’s Center in Cardiff, Wales, a center that supports parents and enrolls their children in kindergarten.

During the visit, Kate spoke to workers at the center during her 24-hour royal tour in the UK. Kate and William lived in Wales when they were married for the first time while William was stationed with the Royal Air Force.

“It’s nice to be back in Wales,” Kate said. “I was chatting with some mothers. It was the first year and I just had George – William was still searching and saving – and we came here and I had a little baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I had no family in the area and he did night shifts. So … if only I had had such a center. “

Kate also talked about how impressed she is with the work being done in the center to help young families. “I see great work that you do here in so many areas,” she said. “It just brings it to light. The critical work you do has a huge social – and economic – impact later in the years.”

Do you want to deliver exclusive Royals content (news, fashion, lists and more) directly to your inbox? Sign up for our exclusive Fame10 Royals email!