Kate Middleton shares that Prince William no longer wants children

Many have speculated whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will have a fourth child, but Kate Middleton sets the record straight.

It is clear that Kate is a wonderful mother and has a passion for children, so it would not surprise us if she wanted another child. However, she set the record that it is pretty unlikely that she and Prince William will get a fourth.

On January 14, Kate and William visited Bradford to meet various community leaders. During a visit to the Khidmat Center, Kate talked to the crowd, including the royal fan, 25-year-old Josh Macpalce. He told the duchess excitedly that he congratulated her cards after each of her three children was born. “I don’t think William wants more,” Kate told the 25-year-old while they talked about children.

Many believed that Kate and William would have another child after Kate admitted that she felt “broody” to have another child in February 2019. The moment happened when the royal couple visited Northern Ireland and Kate couldn’t resist hello to say to 5-month old James Barr.

“He is beautiful. I feel fragile,” she said to father Alan Barr as he greeted baby James and said, “You are a very sweet little boy.”

Alan answered bravely: “Baby number four?” Kate answered, giggling, “I think William would be a little worried.”

It looks like we won’t see baby number four in the future of Kate and Will soon!

