Kate Middleton shares an important message for Children’s Mental Health Week

Kate Middleton has revealed the importance of “courage” in a moving message for children’s Mental Health Week.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a patron of the Place2Be charity, which offers mental health care in schools and launched the initiative in 2015.

Earlier this year, Kate launched her national Five Big Questions survey to give the public a say on the important issues facing young people, and she started her own struggle after the birth of her first child, Prince George.

Now the royal children are calling for “asking for help” and stressing the importance of mental health care for young people.

She said: “For many children today, the world can feel a scary and discouraging place. While we may not always feel brave on the inside, even the smallest act – such as sharing worries or asking for help – can be incredibly brave.

“Helping children feel confident when looking for support can have a transforming impact on their lives.

“Being able to try new things and push ourselves outside of our comfort zone are important skills that can increase children’s resilience and self-esteem.

“By learning these skills early in life, children can get the tools to meet the future challenges they can face in adulthood.”

Kate continued: “Through all my interactions with the charity, I am proud to have seen how his work helps children, young people and adults to have more confidence to take care of their mental health, but there is much more to do.

“The first step is to talk about it and I recently launched a UK-wide survey about the underfigs in an effort to get people to do so. Our long-term ambition is to bring about positive, sustainable change for future generations. I would love schools and families across the country to participate in the week to help children and young people “find their courage.” “

The Mental Health Week 2020 for children runs from 3 – 9 February.