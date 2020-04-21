Kate Middleton sends a personal letter to the Children’s Hospital amid ongoing health concerns

Kate Middleton expresses gratitude to healthcare professionals by sending personal letters to thank them for their service.

The Duchess of Cambridge is the patron of the London Children’s Hospital Evelina and has acknowledged the hard work they are currently doing. “I am writing to let you know how much I think about the whole Evelina London team during this extremely difficult time,” the Duchess of Cambridge wrote in a letter dated 14 April.

“It is encouraging to know that you are still very open to business and still provide professional care to sick children despite difficult circumstances,” she continued.

“You are all really inspiring and I know how much you’ll be there for these families, as you’ve always been.”

“You are facing additional pressure now,” Kate added, “but it is proof of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they get the best possible care.”

“Whether you work on the front line or behind the scenes, you will have to juggle these pressures and manage your professional and personal lives.” Please take care of each other and know that the whole country is behind you. “

“It comes with my best wishes for the health of you and your families in the coming weeks.” She concluded the letter with a personal signature.

Do you want to deliver Royals exclusive content (news, fashion, lists, and more) directly to your inbox? Subscribe to our exclusive Fame10 Royals email!

Check out Kate’s full letter to the hospital below:

It was wonderful to receive an encouraging message from our patron HRH, Duchess of Cambridge, for all our hardworking staff and volunteers:

“I’m writing to let you know how much I think about the whole team at Evelina London during this extremely difficult time.” pic.twitter.com/0bW128Juuq

– Evelina London (@ EvelinaLondon) April 20, 2020