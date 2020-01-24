Kate Middleton reveals feelings of isolation after birth of Prince George

Prince William recently unveiled his romantic proposal to Kate Middleton, explaining why he decided to kneel on a trip to Kenya in 2010.

The couple have been married for almost nine years and share three beautiful children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Now Kate has spoken of feeling “isolated” after giving birth to George in 2013.

The couple lived in Wales when William worked for the Royal Air Force, making Anglesey their home while he worked as a search and rescue pilot.

Earlier this week, Kate launched a national child development survey called “five big questions on children under five” and visited a center for children and parents in Cardiff where she spoke about the challenges she- even faced as a new mom.

She said, “It’s nice to be back in Wales.

“I was chatting with some moms. It was the first year and I had just had George – William was still working for search and rescue – and we came here and I had a little baby in the middle of Anglesey.

“It was so isolated, so cut. I had no family around and he worked night shifts.

“So … if only I had a center like this.”

Center Director Carolyn Asante said to the Duchess of Cambridge: “There you are, we all need it (support). It is not a question of social status. When you are a parent, you bring this little baby home and I don’t know about you but I didn’t know which way to go up or down.

The Cambridges then moved to Anmer Hall in Norfolk while William worked with the East Anglian Ambulance Service, before taking up permanent residence at Kensington Palace in 2017 so that they could become full-time members of the royal family and that George can go to school.